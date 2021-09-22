96°F
Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman still No. 1 despite loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 2:46 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) tackles Luke Durfey (5) for a touchback in the second quarter o ...
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) tackles Luke Durfey (5) for a touchback in the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

2. Liberty (4-1)

3. Arbor View (4-1)

4. Desert Pines (2-1)

5. Palo Verde (3-1)

Around 5A: Gorman’s last-minute collapse at Hamilton (Arizona) on Friday cost it with a tumble from No. 7 to No. 21 in USA Today’s national poll. The Gaels begin their Desert League slate by hosting an Arbor View team that has won four straight, including a come-from behind 22-21 victory over Desert Pines last week. … Liberty will host Faith Lutheran to open Mountain League play. … Desert Pines will look to bounce back from its loss to Arbor View that snapped a 15-game regular-season winning streak by hosting Centennial in a Mountain League opener. Desert Pines and Centennial last met in the 2019 Class 4A state semifinals, a game won by Centennial 20-7. … Palo Verde has won three straight after its opening loss to Desert Pines and hosts Foothill to begin Desert League play.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

