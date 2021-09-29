Class 5A football rankings: Gorman dominant in league opener

Bishop Gorman rebounded from its stunning loss to Hamilton (Arizona) in a big way, 52-0 over Arbor View, to stay No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings.

Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr (25) runs the ball against Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (25) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

2. Liberty (5-1)

3. Arbor View (4-2)

4. Desert Pines (3-1)

5. Foothill (2-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rebounded from its devastating loss to Hamilton (Arizona) by blowing out Arbor View 52-0 in the Desert League opener for both teams. Gorman will host Canyon Springs this week. … Liberty overcame COVID-19 issues to defeat Faith Lutheran 37-7 to begin Mountain League play and will host 1-5 Centennial this week. … Arbor View had its four-game winning streak snapped against Gorman and will host Palo Verde in a game between teams trying to avoid an 0-2 league start. … Desert Pines routed Centennial 62-0 in the Mountain League opener and will host a Green Valley team playing its league opener. Foothill jumps into the rankings after a 42-0 win over Palo Verde and welcomes Legacy in a battle of teams trying to get to 2-0 in the Desert League.

