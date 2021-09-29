80°F
Class 5A football rankings: Gorman dominant in league opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr (25) runs the ball against Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (25) ...
Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr (25) runs the ball against Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (25) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

2. Liberty (5-1)

3. Arbor View (4-2)

4. Desert Pines (3-1)

5. Foothill (2-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rebounded from its devastating loss to Hamilton (Arizona) by blowing out Arbor View 52-0 in the Desert League opener for both teams. Gorman will host Canyon Springs this week. … Liberty overcame COVID-19 issues to defeat Faith Lutheran 37-7 to begin Mountain League play and will host 1-5 Centennial this week. … Arbor View had its four-game winning streak snapped against Gorman and will host Palo Verde in a game between teams trying to avoid an 0-2 league start. … Desert Pines routed Centennial 62-0 in the Mountain League opener and will host a Green Valley team playing its league opener. Foothill jumps into the rankings after a 42-0 win over Palo Verde and welcomes Legacy in a battle of teams trying to get to 2-0 in the Desert League.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

