Class 5A football rankings: Gorman pitches back-to-back shutouts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 3:35 pm
 
Bishop Gorman wait on the field for the start of their football game against Arbor View at Bish ...
Bishop Gorman wait on the field for the start of their football game against Arbor View at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)

2. Liberty (6-1)

3. Arbor View (5-2)

4. Green Valley (5-1)

5. Foothill (3-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman has outscored Desert League foes Arbor View and Canyon Springs 103-0. A road game against Legacy is next. … Liberty dominated a 2019 state championship game rematch with Centennial 55-0 and will travel to meet Green Valley on Friday. … Arbor View overcame a slow start with a strong defensive performance in a 33-2 win over Palo Verde. A road game against Foothill with second place in the Desert League standings on the line looms Friday. … Green Valley won its Mountain League opener 21-14 on the road against Desert Pines last week. Foothill used a pair of quarterbacks to get past Legacy 33-12 last week.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

