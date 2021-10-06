Class 5A football rankings: Gorman pitches back-to-back shutouts
Bishop Gorman has outscored its two Desert League foes 103-0, remains atop the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings.
Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)
2. Liberty (6-1)
3. Arbor View (5-2)
4. Green Valley (5-1)
5. Foothill (3-1)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman has outscored Desert League foes Arbor View and Canyon Springs 103-0. A road game against Legacy is next. … Liberty dominated a 2019 state championship game rematch with Centennial 55-0 and will travel to meet Green Valley on Friday. … Arbor View overcame a slow start with a strong defensive performance in a 33-2 win over Palo Verde. A road game against Foothill with second place in the Desert League standings on the line looms Friday. … Green Valley won its Mountain League opener 21-14 on the road against Desert Pines last week. Foothill used a pair of quarterbacks to get past Legacy 33-12 last week.
