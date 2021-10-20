Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman continues to roll

Bishop Gorman High School's Audric Harris (17) carries a ball as Palo Verde High School's Dupari Chandler tries to stop him during the second half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)

2. Liberty (7-1)

3. Arbor View (6-2)

4. Green Valley (6-2)

5. Foothill (4-1)

Around 5A: Gorman has shut out all four of its Desert League opponents and outscored them 214-0. The Gaels will travel to Foothill on Friday with the league title at stake. … Liberty had last week off to prepare for its game at Desert Pines. The Patriots have outscored their Mountain League foes 135-13. … Arbor View struggled early in a Saturday matinee against Legacy before pulling away for a 31-8 win. The Aggies can finish as high as second in the Desert League with a win over Canyon Springs this week. … Green Valley defeated Centennial 43-3 and now hosts Faith Lutheran. The Gators would finish second in the Mountain League with a win but could fall as far as fourth. … Foothill continued its solid play despite having missed three games because of COVID-19 with a 31-0 win over Canyon Springs.

