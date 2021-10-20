Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman continues to roll
Bishop Gorman has outscored its four Class 5A Desert League opponents 214-0 and will travel to Foothill looking to clinch the league championship.
Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)
2. Liberty (7-1)
3. Arbor View (6-2)
4. Green Valley (6-2)
5. Foothill (4-1)
Around 5A: Gorman has shut out all four of its Desert League opponents and outscored them 214-0. The Gaels will travel to Foothill on Friday with the league title at stake. … Liberty had last week off to prepare for its game at Desert Pines. The Patriots have outscored their Mountain League foes 135-13. … Arbor View struggled early in a Saturday matinee against Legacy before pulling away for a 31-8 win. The Aggies can finish as high as second in the Desert League with a win over Canyon Springs this week. … Green Valley defeated Centennial 43-3 and now hosts Faith Lutheran. The Gators would finish second in the Mountain League with a win but could fall as far as fourth. … Foothill continued its solid play despite having missed three games because of COVID-19 with a 31-0 win over Canyon Springs.
