Class 5A football rankings: No. 1 Bishop Gorman survives scare

Bishop Gorman's Cam'ron Barfield (3) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game against St. Louis of Hawaii at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)

2. Liberty (3-0)

3. Desert Pines (1-0)

4. Arbor View (2-1)

5. Palo Verde (2-1)

Around 5A: Gorman, ranked No. 8 in the nation by USA Today, survived a scare when a field goal from then-No. 24 Miami Central (Florida) went off the crossbar on the final play of a 21-20 win. … Liberty has cruised past three 5A opponents, but faces a massive challenge Friday against Mater Dei (California), the nation’s top-ranked team. … Desert Pines hopes to get back on the field this week against Orem (Utah) after having two games in a row canceled. … Arbor View has allowed a total of three points in wins over Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas after its opening loss to Liberty … Palo Verde came back to stun last week’s No. 4, Green Valley, 21-20 on a last-minute touchdown.

