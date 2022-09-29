College football recruiting picks up for local juniors

Since 2017 when college football established an early signing period in December, the recruiting process has sped up considerably.

Arbor View's David Washington (18) is tackled by Faith Lutheran's Damien Virgil (4) after a gain of yards during the third quarter of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Orem's Chase Tuatagaloa (1) is sacked by Desert Pines' Idgerinn Dean (42) in the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Isaiah Rubin (20) in the second half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines junior Isaiah Rubin (20) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of their game against Canyon Springs at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Pines scored 35 points in the first half to lead 35-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's David Washington (18) tumbles into the sidelines after rushing the ball as Desert Pines' Isaiah Rubin (20) catches up to him during the second half of a high school football game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Snow Canyon's Brandon Gough (7) and Kolter Stuart (8) tackle Arbor View's David Washington (18) during the first game of the season at Arbor View High School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty wide receiver Landon Bell (5) catches a touchdown pass in his fingertips over Faith Lutheran's cornerback Nehemiah Brooks (1) during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty wide receiver Landon Bell (5) signals a touchdown pass over Faith Lutheran's cornerback Nehemiah Brooks (1) during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With most of this year’s class of recruits having committed, much of the focus for college coaches becomes scouting juniors.

Aug. 1 was the first day coaches could contact juniors by mail and Sept. 1 the first time they could call those players, and one local player already has committed. Liberty athlete Landon Bell said recently he would play at Washington.

“The biggest push recruiting-wise now happens in probably December of your junior year until about June with more and more guys committing early,” said Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports. “In December when coaches used to go on the road to kind of lock up their class, now they’re using that to go watch underclassmen work out.

“It used to be the spring evaluation from junior to senior year was crucial. Now by that point, you already have an idea of which schools you’re taking official visits to.”

Bishop Gorman players are prominently listed on 247Sports’ ranking of top Nevada juniors, but so are a number of players from other schools, including from the north.

“I think it’s a trend,” Huffman said. “I think you’re going to see more and more players from Nevada in general start to be recruited because more people are moving out that way.”

The top-rated Nevada player of the 2024 class is Arbor View wide receiver David Washington. He already has received at least 20 scholarship offers with particularly strong interest from UCLA and Michigan State.

247Sports ranks Washington as the nation’s eighth-best receiver.

“But he seems to be pretty wide open at this point,” Huffman said. “He doesn’t seem to be in a rush, and because he’s so coveted, I anticipate him being a guy who’s going to see what those national offers consist of before he makes a decision.”

Big loss for Pines

Cornerback Isaiah Rubin, who is ranked by 247Sports as the second-best Nevada player of the 2024 class, withdrew from Desert Pines last week and moved to a high school football program in Long Beach, California.

The departure comes at a time when the Jaguars are playing high-level defense. Desert Pines (4-1) has allowed 14 points over its past four games.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the … I’m a loss for words as this point,” Jaguars coach Tico Rodriguez said. “The transfer portal is real.”

Salt Lake bound

Gorman senior edge rusher Jonah Leaea tweeted he committed to Utah. He also visited Arizona and California.

1 Corinthians 10:31

“So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MBFuMiX9uG — Jonah Lea’ea (@JLeaea) September 26, 2022

Leaea is rated in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the state’s 14th-best prospect and eighth by the site itself.

Decision coming

Desert Pines senior edge rusher Idgerinn Dean, rated by 247Sports as the state’s 13th-best prospect, said he is considering San Diego State, Fresno State, Washington and Washington State.

He said a decision likely will come before the end of the season.

“If I have to hold on, though, I will, and after the season come up with my best choice,” Dean said.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.