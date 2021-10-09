Coronado overcomes power outage, Shadow Ridge for late win — PHOTOS

Coronado scored 14 consecutive points after a power outage delayed the game in the third quarter and defeated Shadow Ridge to take the Class 4A Sky League lead.

Football coaches try to prepare their players for any adversity a game might offer, but power outages do not generally make the list of potential challenges.

That’s what Coronado was up against Friday night, as the Cougars trailed by 11 points when the home-side lights shut down midway through the third quarter. The Cougars took complete control after a 30-minute delay, rallying for a key 25-21 Class 4A Sky League home victory over Shadow Ridge.

Joshua Andrade completed 6 of 17 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns for the fifth-ranked Cougars (4-2, 3-0), who scored 15 consecutive points in the fourth quarter.

Coronado coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr. said he didn’t think the lights had much to do with his team’s late turnaround.

“We changed gears with what we were doing offensively in the second half,” he said. “And I think our kids just wanted it a little more.”

Shadow Ridge maintained control throughout most of the first half, leaning on Jaquieze Holland’s 16 first-quarter carries and taking a 6-0 lead when quarterback Coen Coloma scored on a 10-yard keeper midway through the quarter

Two big pass plays helped Coronado answer two minutes later when Andrade connected with Michael Floyde for a 26-yard touchdown pass and 7-6 lead.

But Julian Lawrence and Dylan Wood had rushing TDs for the second-ranked Mustangs (5-2, 2-1) in the second quarter, and Shadow Ridge led 21-10 at halftime.

Holland, who rushed 24 times for 161 yards in the first half, was contained by the Coronado in the final two quarters, allowing the Cougars to get back into the game with several big offensive plays.

“We beat one of the better teams in this city, and the credit goes to the kids,” Biletnikoff said. “And the defense and the coaching staff.”

The offense took control in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 21-18 on a 75-yard TD pass from Andrade to Jaylen Garrison and capping a three-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD plunge by Mohammad Maali to go ahead 25-21 with 2:02 left.

Garrison caught two passes for 127 yards, and Chris Avila ran 13 times for 105 yards for Coronado.

Holland finished with 192 yards on 31 carries to lead Shadow Ridge. Coloma rushed 13 times for 91 yards.