Coronado routs Sierra Vista, wins 4A Sky League football title
Coronado quarterback Joshua Andrade threw for three touchdowns, and Jaylen Garrison scored two TDs as the Cougars secured a first-round bye in the Class 4A playoffs.
Coronado won its first league championship since 2014 and completed its first undefeated conference slate in program history with a 34-6 home victory over Sierra Vista on Thursday night.
After the game, the Cougars (6-2, 5-0) lifted the Class 4A Sky League championship trophy, which comes with a first-round bye and home playoff game.
“We’re proud of these kids and how far they’ve come, and this program has made big strides since 2019,” said Coronado coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr., who took over the team in 2019.
Coronado senior quarterback Joshua Andrade threw for three touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Cougars took a 24-0 lead into intermission. Senior Jaylen Garrison scored two TDs, including a 70-yard kickoff return to begin the second half.
Logan Cheney intercepted two passes for the Cougars.
Sierra Vista quarterback Terrance Masnica threw three straight interceptions to end the first half — two to Cheney and one to junior Brandon Palmer, which set up a 37-yard field goal by James Dylan Frasure in the final seconds of the half.
“Those guys break pretty good. They are reacting, and they were ready to play,” Biletnikoff said.
Biletnikoff also praised the play of senior running back Chris Avila.
“He’s been an outstanding guy,” Biletnikoff. said. “He’s a hard worker and has a bright future. He means a lot to the team, and they mean a lot to him.”
Sierra Vista (3-7, 3-2) spoiled the shutout with six minutes to play on Gage Sain’s 46-yard TD pass to Traivon Dyson.