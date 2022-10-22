Coronado survives Sierra Vista, earns No. 2 seed — PHOTOS
Coronado didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in a tight road victory over Sierra Vista that locked up the Class 4A Sky League’s No. 2 playoff seed.
Coronado just couldn’t seem to get things going offensively Friday night at Sierra Vista.
Fortunately for the Cougars, their defense was more than up to the task.
Coronado didn’t allow an offensive touchdown and held the Mountain Lions to 137 yards of offense in a 12-7 road victory that locked up the Class 4A Sky League’s No. 2 playoff seed.
“The defense has saved our butts all year long,” Coronado coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr. said.
The Cougars (7-2, 4-1 Sky) had their moments on offense, but had difficulty finishing drives. However, the defense came up big, especially in the second half when the Cougars had three sacks and an interception.
“Our defense, we stuck to it,” said senior defensive end Davion Martinez, who had two sacks. “On offense, we were struggling a little bit, but we kept going and we just kept moving forward. We went through the adversity, but we bounced back the whole game and we just kept going and kept feeding off each other.”
A third-quarter interception by Adonis Vaughn gave Sierra Vista (6-4, 3-2) the ball inside Coronado territory. The Mountain Lions drove all the way to the Cougars’ 5, but Martinez came up with a sack on fourth-and-goal to end the drive.
The celebration, however, was short lived as Coronado failed to get beyond the 10-yard line, and a delay of game penalty on the punt attempt pushed the ball back to the 2. Punter Jake Sheerin had his feet at the back of the end zone, and couldn’t handle the snap.
Sierra Vista’s Genesis Ali pounced on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-6 lead with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
But another Coronado punt on the ensuing drive turned out to be key in the ballgame. With Sheerin set to punt on fourth-and-17 from his own 43, Sierra Vista was flagged for roughing the kicker, extending the drive.
The Cougars took advantage with Mohammad Maali scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:20 to play to make it 12-7.
“We were feeling a little nervous, but we just told each other to stick together,” Martinez said. “Through practices we worked on this adversity and going through these tough times during games when it’s getting pressured. But we all know how to work together and move forward and get the win.”
Michael Floyde, who spent most of the game at tight end, had a key sack in the fourth quarter, and defensive back Brandon Palmer picked off a pass for the Cougars, who will host an opponent to be determined in their playoff opener.
Sierra Vista will host Durango.
“Whoever lines up next week, we’re just happy to be in there for the third year in a row,” Biletnikoff said. “Our kids have been playing good, and we won seven games, so we can’t cry about that.”
And Martinez, for one, is confident in his team’s postseason chances.
“I feel like we’re going to get that state champion,” Martinez said. “I have a good feeling for it.”