Coronado suspends all football activities

According to an email sent to Coronado’s football families Wednesday, all team activities are suspended until further notice.

(Getty Images)

The Coronado football team has shut down all activities.

The Review-Journald has obtained an email sent Wednesday night addressed to Coronado’s football families, in which coach Fred Biletnikoff Jr. said the Clark County Athletic Department had informed assistant principal Sean Marshall all team activities would be suspended immediately until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all players and CCSD employed coaches that have participated in any football activity are to remain home from school/campus,” Biletnikoff’s email said. “Students need to continue to log-in to their classes and remain engaged in distance learning.”

CCSD football teams have been allowed 20 padded practices this spring between April 5 and May 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a one-hour intrasquad scrimmage.

The email did not specify the reason for team activities being suspended. Calls to Biletnikoff and Marshall, and an email to the CCSD communications team seeking comment had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.

