Da’Juan Brown helps Golden Eagles rout Guardians

Da’Juan Brown ran for two touchdowns and tossed a scoring pass to Frashaun Fletcher on Friday to lead host Spring Mountain’s football team to a 65-0 rout of GV Christian.

Chris Mosley added three touchdown runs for the Golden Eagles (4-1, 2-0 1A Southern League), who recorded their fourth consecutive shutout.

Kadreion Payne, Mauricio Gaston and Andre Chester each added a TD run for Spring Mountain, which led 45-0 at the half.

GV Christian is 1-5, 1-2.