Decision to not play football at CCSD schools under fire

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Wednesday that football could be played in Nevada this spring set off a flurry of mixed emotions — even for coaches whose teams will be allowed on the field.

While they were overjoyed for their players, they lamented that Clark County School District schools won’t join them.

“We’re not like, great for us, too bad for you,” Bishop Gorman first-year coach Brent Browner said. “We really feel for them. Being part of the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association, I have seen that these coaches really care about their players. They want to do something for them, and they understand how important football is for their players’ developmentally. It’s not just a game.”

CCSD is the only district of the 17 in Nevada that has opted out of the fall sports season, which is set to begin March 4.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara released a statement Wednesday night after the governor lifted the ban. “We are currently reviewing the Governor’s directives and will provide more details regarding additional grade levels and extra-curricular activities in the near future,” his statement said.

Jara has made it clear high school athletics will not resume until students are back in the classroom. Pre-kindergarten through third grade is set to return March 1, but there is no set timetable for other grades to join them.

The CCSD school board will have its next meeting Thursday at the Las Vegas Academy for Arts High School, but there is no agenda item that addresses older students returning to school or extracurricular activities.

The Review-Journal requested an interview with Jara, who was in a meeting and not available for comment as of late Thursday afternoon. A phone call to CCSD executive athletic director Pam Sloan was not returned. CCSD athletic director Tim Jackson referred all requests for comment to the district’s communications staff in a text message.

NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said if CCSD were to reverse course and try to opt back into the fall sports season, it might not be that simple.

“There are a number of things that would have to be put back in place before starting up again,” Nelson said in a text message. “Could be quick or could take a while.”

Moapa Valley is the lone CCSD school allowed to play fall sports, since it has been in a hybrid learning model since the beginning of the school year. Virgin Valley has also submitted a return-to-school proposal to the CCSD that could allow it to compete in fall sports if approved in time.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said of Sisolak’s announcement. “We’re super stoked and excited to have the season. We know we’re pretty much the only CCSD school that gets to do it, and we know it’s largely because of the school’s efforts in fighting to get us back in school last fall.”

Mike Sanford, Faith Lutheran’s first-year coach, said Thursday the Crusaders have adjusted their practice routine to fit within COVID-19 guidelines and would be “starting in helmets today.”

Faith Lutheran and Gorman are the only 5A schools in Southern Nevada that will play football. They’ll be joined by Class 3A teams such as Moapa Valley, Pahrump Valley and SLAM! Nevada. The others that could compete are 2A and 1A schools.

That sets up some interesting matchups, such as Lewis pointing out his Moapa Valley team is scheduled to meet Gorman, the state’s preeminent program that won 10 straight state championships before having that run ended by Liberty in 2019.

“We’ve always had the, ‘We’ll play anybody, anytime’ attitude,” Lewis said. “The kids see Bishop Gorman on the schedule, and it’s not normal. But it gets our kids exposure. Sure, it’s a challenge, and it ends up being a David vs. Goliath situation, but we’re going to take full advantage of the situation of being able to play.”

