Democracy Prep hands The Meadows 1st league loss

The Meadows football coach Jack Concannon warned that his undefeated team would be in for a test at Democracy Prep.

It wasn’t just coachspeak.

The Meadows lost its first league game since returning to Class 2A in 2020 from independent eight-man football, falling 18-7 on Friday night.

“They were way more physical,” Concannon said. “They were playing harder at every turn. They did all the things we needed to do.”

The Meadows (6-1, 3-1 Southern League) scored first, but then Democracy Prep (3-2, 3-1) took over and handed the Mustangs — who were in last season’s 2A title game — a humbling defeat.

“We jumped out to the lead and were like, ‘Oh, this is going to be easy,’” Concannon said. “They made it anything but easy.”

Democracy Prep’s victory creates a three-way tie for first in the standings. Lake Mead Academy (5-1) also is 3-1 in league play after winning 44-0 at Calvary Chapel.

Bishop Gorman 69, Legacy 0 — At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels took a 41-0 lead in the first quarter, continuing their domination of Class 5A opponents.

This is the third time in four games that the Gaels (7-1, 3-0 Desert League) have scored more than 60 points. They fell just short of that mark a week ago at Canyon Springs in winning 58-0.

Gorman has shut out all three league opponents and hasn’t allowed a score overall in the past 13 quarters.

“Every single one of these games we’ve been playing, we’ve played every single kid on the roster,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “I think that’s a testament to how well they’ve prepared and been ready to play each week. The kids take each game seriously. They’re motivated to play each one of these games.”

Gorman’s Micah Alejado completed all 10 of his passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns. Trech Kekahuna caught three passes for 81 yards and three TDs.

Legacy is 2-6 and 0-3 in league play.

Silverado 65, Cheyenne 0 — At Silverado, fresh off capturing the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week award, Caden Harris starred again by returning the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, returning a punt 67 yards for a TD and rushing for three scores.

Harris rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns a week earlier against Cimarron-Memorial.

Donavyn Pellot caught two TD passes for Silverado (7-0, 3-0 Desert League), and Brandon Tunnell passed for 137 yards and three scores.

The Skyhawks led 35-0 after the first quarter over Cheyenne (3-5, 0-3).

“I tell them all the time, you don’t play the competition, you play to your ability,” Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza said. “These guys play to their ability all the time.”

The Skyhawks have gone 18 quarters without their defense giving up a score. They would have four shutouts in a row if not for a safety by Cimarron.

“Those guys take pride in not giving up a score,” Ostolaza said.

Desert Pines 48, Clark 0 — At Desert Pines, five players scored touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.

Greg Burrell rushed for TDs of 7 and 30 yards, Marquis Roby ran for a 7-yard score, Isaiah Nickels caught a 40-yard TD pass, Massiah Mingo returned a punt for a 60-yard score, and Malik Jones rushed for TDs from 5 and 20 yards.

“We have some dynamic guys on offense,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “It’s good to see the ball spread out to different players.

Desert Pines (6-1) also got it done defensively, registering its third shutout in extending its winning streak to six games. The Jaguars have not surrendered more than 10 points in a game during that span.

“They were relentless tonight,” Rodriguez said.

Clark fell to 3-5.

Liberty 37, Green Valley 7 — At Liberty, Jayden Robertson and Isaiah Lauofo each scored two touchdowns to lead the Patriots.

Robertson caught TD passes for 35 and 37 yards, and Lauofo rushed for scores of 6 and 30 yards.

Liberty (5-3, 3-0 Mountain League) has won four games in a row. Green Valley fell to 1-6 and 0-2 in the league.

Faith Lutheran 45, Centennial 21 — At Faith Lutheran, Rylan Walter passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Crusaders.

Peyton Steigerwald caught two of the scoring passes and finished with three receptions for 114 yards.

Also for Faith Lutheran (6-1, 1-1 Mountain League), Cale Breslin rushed 15 times for 113 yards and a TD.

Centennial is 0-8 and 0-3 in league play.

Palo Verde 41, Canyon Springs 0 — At Palo Verde, Blair Thayer rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Panthers.

Bryant Johnson added two rushing TDs for Palo Verde (4-4, 2-1 Desert League). Marcus Thielke returned an interception 105 yards for a score.

Canyon Springs is 2-5 and 1-2 in league play.

