Depleted by COVID, Liberty shows depth in rout of Crusaders — PHOTOS

Brody Clark rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown to help Liberty open Class 5A Mountain League play with a victory over Faith Lutheran on Friday night.

Liberty High School's Brody Clark (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson, as Faith Lutheran High School's Camren-chance Brooks (18) following.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Germie Bernard (2), center, runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran High School's Nick Crowell (3) is tackled by Liberty High School's Larry Royal during the first half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Colin Gregorio (17) hands off to Liberty High School's Brody Clark (22) during the first half of a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Brody Clark (22) plays against Faith Lutheran High School's Charlie Steck (51) and Jordan Pollard (5) during the first half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Brody Clark (22) celebrates his touchdown with Jae Beasley (88) during the first half of a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Germie Bernard (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson, as Liberty High School's Larry Royal following him. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran High School's Drais Bellamy (20) is tackled by Liberty High School's Landon Bell (15) during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran High School's Caden Chiitenden (30) kicks off against Liberty High School during the first half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran High School's quarterback Rylan Walter (13) throws a pass against Liberty High School during the first half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Chad Kapanui (50) fumbles a ball against Faith Lutheran High School's Dean Uata (45) and Vaea Tangitau (34) during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran High School's quarterback Rylan Walter (13) throws a pass against Liberty High School during the second half of a football game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's cheerleaders and dance team members march to the field before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's fans wait for starting a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's players are ready to run to the field before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's players run out to the field before the start of before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's dance team members pose for a photo before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's players stand during the national anthem before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's fans cheer before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's fans are seen before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's fans wait for starting a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Phillip Ewell (63), left and Guillermo Medina (52), right, carry flags when their team runs out to the field before a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty football coach Rich Muraco never has been one to back down in the face of a challenge, and Friday night was no exception.

With half his roster out because of COVID-19 protocols, Muraco called up his junior varsity squad, and the Class 5A second-ranked Patriots had no problem defeating Faith Lutheran 37-7 for a homecoming and Mountain League-opening victory at Liberty.

Brody Clark rushed 16 times for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead the Patriots (5-1).

“I loved our effort,” Muraco said. “We had almost 40 kids out, so we had to bring the JV up. I’m very proud of their effort, and I love the depth of our program.”

The roster fiasco was never obvious, as Liberty took control early, using a 14-play, 79-yard opening drive to go ahead 7-0 when reserve quarterback Colin Gregorio connected with Germie Bernard for a 4-yard TD pass.

“We knew we had to run the ball better,” said Muraco, whose offense kept the ball on the ground for 13 of its first 14 plays. “We’ve got to be able to establish the run, and that’s a big focus for us right now.”

Clark made it 14-0 with a 44-yard scoring sprint down the left sideline midway through the second quarter, and Liberty started pulling away early in the third when Bernard returned a punt 71 yards for a TD and 22-0 lead.

Faith Lutheran (1-4) had several sustained possessions but repeatedly came up empty, including a 17-play third-quarter drive that fizzled on the Patriots’ 17-yard line when the Crusaders were unable to convert a fourth-down attempt.

Liberty extended its lead to 30-0 on a fourth-quarter pass from Gregorio to Landon Bell before the Crusaders mounted a 10-play drive to score on a 1-yard Drais Bellamy run midway through the fourth quarter.

But Liberty got the points back when Gregorio connected with Logann Britt for an 8-yard TD pass five minutes later.

“It’s nice to know that when something like this happens, you’ve still got some really good players who can step up,” Muraco said.

Gregorio completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Bellamy carried 23 times for 90 yards rushing for the Crusaders.