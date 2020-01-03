Desert Pines football star Darnell Washington commits to Georgia

Darnell Washington committed Thursday to play college football at Georgia. The senior is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.

Desert Pines' Darnell Washington (1) makes way to the end zone as Arbor View's Rickie Davis Jr. (20) tackles him during the Mountain Region semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Darnell Washington, a five-star recruit from Desert Pines High School, committed Thursday to play college football at Georgia.

Washington made the announcement at halftime of the Under Armour All-America football game in Orlando, Florida.

Washington, listed at 6 feet 8 inches tall and 260 pounds, is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end nationally in the 2020 class in the ESPN 300. He’s also listed as the top recruit from Nevada.

Washington caught 31 passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season. He also had 15 tackles and an interception playing defensive end for the Jaguars, who went 11-1 and reached the Class 4A state semifinals this season.

