Desert Pines football star Darnell Washington signs with Georgia

Darnell Washington made the announcement Thursday. The senior is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.

Desert Pines' Darnell Washington (1) makes way to the end zone as Arbor View's Rickie Davis Jr. (20) tackles him during the Mountain Region semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Darnell Washington, a five-star football recruit from Desert Pines High School, has signed with Georgia.

Washington made the announcement of his college choice Thursday at halftime of the Under Armour All-America football game in Orlando, Florida.

Washington was not available for comment, but when asked on the ESPN2 broadcast what he liked about Georgia, he said “everything.”

“When I first went there, I had a feel,” he said. “It’s all about the feel and the coaches. It’s what’s best for me, my family, everyone.”

In the Under Armour game, Washington was the starting tight end for Team Pressure, which defeated Team Savage 30-24.

Washington, listed at 6 feet 8 inches tall and 260 pounds, is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end nationally in the 2020 class in the ESPN 300. He’s also listed as the top recruit from Nevada.

Washington caught 31 passes for 586 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season. He also had 15 tackles and an interception playing defensive end for the Jaguars, who went 11-1 and reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

Georgia has the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country with 19 commits, 15 of whom are listed in the ESPN 300. The fifth-ranked Bulldogs finished 12-2 this season, capped by a 26-14 win over No. 7 Baylor on Wednesday in the Sugar Bowl.

