86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Football

Did Gorman move up to No. 1 in national high school rankings?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Bishop Gorman defenders Zyzaiah Duncan (4), Alexander Perez (20) and Hayden Stepp (32) take dow ...
Bishop Gorman defenders Zyzaiah Duncan (4), Alexander Perez (20) and Hayden Stepp (32) take down Centennial wide receiver Tyler George (11) during the second half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman remained ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps after a dominant 56-28 win over No. 21 Centennial (California) on Friday night in its final nonleague game. Mater Dei (California) remains No. 1 with a 4-0 record.

The Gaels went 4-0 in a nonleague slate against out-of-state opponents. Their signature win came in a 39-35 thriller over No. 5 Miami Central (Florida) on Sept. 1 when they scored the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Gorman added wins over No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah), 63-42 on Aug. 18, and Long Beach Poly (California), 60-15 on Aug. 25 in the Nike Kickoff Classic.

USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, which has Gorman ranked No. 2, will be released Tuesday.

The Gaels open 5A Division I league play when they host Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman blasts California team to finish perfect out-of-state slate — PHOTOS
Gorman blasts California team to finish perfect out-of-state slate — PHOTOS
2
Roundup: Liberty cruises past Coronado, faces Gorman next
Roundup: Liberty cruises past Coronado, faces Gorman next
3
Freshman QB helps Arbor View tame Shadow Ridge — PHOTOS
Freshman QB helps Arbor View tame Shadow Ridge — PHOTOS
4
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
5
Football teams finally celebrate 1st wins after cancellations
Football teams finally celebrate 1st wins after cancellations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Liberty wide receiver Jayden Robertson (7) looks to tackle a St. Louis player during an Island ...
Gorman, Liberty lead 5A football rankings
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. The Gaels open league play against No. 2 Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.

More stories
The goal at Gorman: Another national championship
The goal at Gorman: Another national championship
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
‘There’s a door’: ESPN analyst says Gorman national title worthy
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
Top 5 Week 4 games: No. 2 Gorman hosts ranked California school
Where does 2016 Bishop Gorman team rank among all-time best?
Where does 2016 Bishop Gorman team rank among all-time best?