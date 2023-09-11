Did Gorman move up to No. 1 in national high school rankings?
Bishop Gorman closed out the out-of-state portion of its schedule with a 56-28 win over No. 21 Centennial (California) to enter league play 4-0.
Bishop Gorman remained ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps after a dominant 56-28 win over No. 21 Centennial (California) on Friday night in its final nonleague game. Mater Dei (California) remains No. 1 with a 4-0 record.
The Gaels went 4-0 in a nonleague slate against out-of-state opponents. Their signature win came in a 39-35 thriller over No. 5 Miami Central (Florida) on Sept. 1 when they scored the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left.
Gorman added wins over No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah), 63-42 on Aug. 18, and Long Beach Poly (California), 60-15 on Aug. 25 in the Nike Kickoff Classic.
USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, which has Gorman ranked No. 2, will be released Tuesday.
The Gaels open 5A Division I league play when they host Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MaxPreps Top 10
1. Mater Dei (California), 4-0
2. Bishop Gorman, 4-0
3. St. John Bosco (California), 4-0
4. IMG Academy (Florida), 3-0
5. Miami Central (Florida), 1-1
6. Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), 3-0
7. Buford (Georgia), 3-0
8. Duncanville (Texas), 2-0
9. North Shore (Texas), 3-0
10. St. Edward (Ohio), 4-0