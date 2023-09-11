Did Gorman move up to No. 1 in national high school rankings?

Bishop Gorman closed out the out-of-state portion of its schedule with a 56-28 win over No. 21 Centennial (California) to enter league play 4-0.

Bishop Gorman defenders Zyzaiah Duncan (4), Alexander Perez (20) and Hayden Stepp (32) take down Centennial wide receiver Tyler George (11) during the second half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman remained ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps after a dominant 56-28 win over No. 21 Centennial (California) on Friday night in its final nonleague game. Mater Dei (California) remains No. 1 with a 4-0 record.

The Gaels went 4-0 in a nonleague slate against out-of-state opponents. Their signature win came in a 39-35 thriller over No. 5 Miami Central (Florida) on Sept. 1 when they scored the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Gorman added wins over No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah), 63-42 on Aug. 18, and Long Beach Poly (California), 60-15 on Aug. 25 in the Nike Kickoff Classic.

USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, which has Gorman ranked No. 2, will be released Tuesday.

The Gaels open 5A Division I league play when they host Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.

