Faith Lutheran blanks SLAM! Nevada to close football season

Marcos Canales ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Faith Lutheran defense limited SLAM! Nevada to 75 total yards in a 39-0 win.

The Crusaders (4-1) had a 14-0 lead before their first possession thanks to two blocked punts they returned for scores.

Grant Wood threw for 83 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Spenser Close, and the Faith Lutheran defense allowed 75 total yards and picked off two passes.

The Bulls (1-4) won their opener but finished on a four-game losing streak.

Virgin Valley 6, Pahrump Valley 0 (OT): At Pahrump Valley, Ethan Workman scored the only touchdown on a run in overtime.

The Bulldogs’ win over the Trojans was the second this spring, as they took a 14-6 decision March 26. The Trojans finished the season 1-3.

Pahranagat Valley 52, Smith Valley 8: At Smith Valley, the Panthers led 36-0 at halftime and cruised to a perfect spring.

Gage Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for one. Two of Davis’ scoring passes went to Kobi Fiatoa 20 and 35 yards) late in the second quarter, helping Pahranagat Valley (3-0) to stretch the lead.

Pahranagat Valley outscored its opponents 162-8 this spring. Smith Valley finished 4-1.

