71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Faith Lutheran blanks SLAM! Nevada to close football season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 9:58 pm
 
Meadows' Ryan Hannig (23) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the football g ...
Meadows' Ryan Hannig (23) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the football game against White Pine at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Meadow's Michael Corrigan (1) dodges tackles from White Pine's Tristin Gubler (24) and Jack Ces ...
Meadow's Michael Corrigan (1) dodges tackles from White Pine's Tristin Gubler (24) and Jack Cessford (3) in the second quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Meadows' Michael Corrigan (1) runs the ball for a two point conversion in the second quarter of ...
Meadows' Michael Corrigan (1) runs the ball for a two point conversion in the second quarter of the football game against White Pine at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Meadows' Ryan Hannig (23), right, celebrates a touchdown with his teammate John McGill (18), in ...
Meadows' Ryan Hannig (23), right, celebrates a touchdown with his teammate John McGill (18), in the second quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Meadows' Gage Rinetti (3) forces White Pine's Tyler Lawrence (5) out of bounds during a punt re ...
Meadows' Gage Rinetti (3) forces White Pine's Tyler Lawrence (5) out of bounds during a punt return in the second quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
White Pine's Isaac Fitzsimmons (33) is tackled by Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) in the second quarter ...
White Pine's Isaac Fitzsimmons (33) is tackled by Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) in the second quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
in the x quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, ...
in the x quarter of the football game at The Meadows High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marcos Canales ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Faith Lutheran claimed 39-0 win over SLAM! Nevada to close the season.

The Crusaders (4-1) had a 14-0 lead before their first possession thanks to two blocked punts they returned for scores.

Grant Wood threw for 83 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Spenser Close, and the Faith Lutheran defense allowed 75 total yards and picked off two passes.

The Bulls (1-4) won their opener but finished on a four-game losing streak.

Virgin Valley 6, Pahrump Valley 0 (OT): At Pahrump Valley, Ethan Workman scored the only touchdown on a run in overtime.

The Bulldogs’ win over the Trojans was the second this spring, as they took a 14-6 decision March 26. The Trojans finished the season 1-3.

Pahranagat Valley 52, Smith Valley 8: At Smith Valley, the Panthers led 36-0 at halftime and cruised to a perfect spring.

Gage Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for one. Two of Davis’ scoring passes went to Kobi Fiatoa 20 and 35 yards) late in the second quarter, helping Pahranagat Valley (3-0) to stretch the lead.

Pahranagat Valley outscored its opponents 162-8 this spring. Smith Valley finished 4-1.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
3
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
4
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
5
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST