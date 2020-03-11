Faith Lutheran hires ex-UNLV football coach Mike Sanford Sr.

Former UNLV football coach Mike Sanford Sr. has been hired as coach at Faith Lutheran High, the school announced Wednesday. He replaces Vernon Fox.

Former UNLV head coach and current Utah State assistant head coach Mike Sanford, left, shares a moment with Yusef Rodgers (77) after a football game at Romney Stadium Stadium in Logan, Utah Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012.

Sanford spent five seasons as UNLV’s coach from 2005 to 2009, and he also coached at Indiana State from 2013 to 2016. He also had stints as an offensive assistant coach at Navy, Utah, Louisville and Utah State, among others.

Sanford replaces Vernon Fox, who was 53-28 in seven seasons with the Crusaders. That record included a 12-2 record and Class 3A state championship in 2013.

