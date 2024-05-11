Faith Lutheran running back commits to Big 12 school

Three-star Faith Lutheran junior running back Cale Breslin announced his college commitment Friday. Breslin rushed for 1,226 yards for the Crusaders last season.

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran junior running back Cale Breslin announced his college commitment to Brigham Young on his social media accounts Friday.

Breslin, a three-star class of 2025 recruit by 247Sports, picked BYU over other notable Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Syracuse and San Diego State.

Last season, Breslin, a first-team All-Southern Nevada running back, rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns to help lead Faith Lutheran to the Class 5A Division II Southern League title and the state title game.

Breslin, listed at 5 feet, 11 inches, and 190 pounds, is the No. 10-ranked class of 2025 recruit in Nevada by 247Sports.

