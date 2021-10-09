Faith Lutheran whips Centennial for 1st league win

Jaden Turner ran for three touchdowns and Rylan Walter threw for two to help Faith Lutheran defeat Centennial on Friday night for its first league victory.

With only five teams and four playoff spots available, one win in Class 5A Mountain League play might be enough to capture a postseason berth.

Jordan Pollard ran for three scores, Rylan Walter threw for two, and Faith Lutheran went on the road to beat Centennial 41-6 on Friday night and earn its all-important first league win.

The Crusaders (2-4, 1-1) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime. Pollard had 61 yards rushing, and Walter finished 14-for-20 for 185 yards. His scoring strikes went to Jaden Turner and Vaea Tangitau, both of whom had 61 yards receiving.

Damari Wiggins led Centennial (1-7, 0-3) with five catches for 95 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown reception from Michael Ritcharoen.

Desert Pines 38, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas, Jovantae Barnes ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and the Class 5A Jaguars blanked the 4A Wildcats.

Rjay Tagataese was 7-for-7 for 159 yards and a touchdown pass to Alexander Swift for Desert Pines (4-2). Las Vegas (4-3) is 4-0 against 4A opponents and 0-3 against 5A foes.

Clark 42, Del Sol 0 — At Del Sol, D’on Williams ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score to help the Chargers past the Dragons.

Jaylen Johnson ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Mason King, who threw for two TDs for Clark (6-1, 2-1 4A Mountain League). Julian Fuller added a first-quarter interception return for a touchdown for the Chargers.

Del Sol fell to 1-4 and 0-1.

Desert Oasis 24, Cimarron-Memorial 12 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Tyler Stott threw for three touchdowns, including a 93-yarder to Elijah Darwin, to help the Diamondbacks stay unbeaten in league play.

Caleb Bowman ran for a touchdown for Desert Oasis (6-1, 3-0 4A Desert League), who led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-0 at halftime.

Cimarron-Memorial fell to 2-5 and 1-2.

Durango 12, Basic 6 (2 OT) — At Durango, Cole Marquez ran in from 2 yards in double overtime, and the Trailblazers’ defense stopped the Wolves to secure the win.

Jaxon Young caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for Durango (4-3, 1-1 4A Mountain League) before Basic (2-4, 0-2) tied the score with about two minutes left in regulation.

Sierra Vista 39, Mojave 12 — At Mojave, Terrance Masnica ran for two touchdowns, and the Mountain Lions won their second straight.

Sierra Vista (2-6, 2-1 4A Sky League) also received touchdown runs from Omari Evans, Dax Dietz and Jeremiah Eveni-Sili, and Ramil Williams returned an interception for a score.

Mojave (3-3, 0-3) has dropped three straight after a 3-0 start.

Silverado 58, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Brandon Tunnell threw four touchdown passes, and the Skyhawks remained undefeated.

Jaden Thrower caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score for Silverado (7-0, 3-0 4A Desert League), which did all its scoring in the first half. Michael Green added another punt return for a touchdown, and John Agounke took an interception to the end zone.

Cheyenne dropped to 2-5 and 1-2.

Spring Valley 16, Bonanza 6 — At Spring Valley, Jaden Linzie ran for a touchdown, and Colton Jones had a return for a TD to lift the Grizzlies.

Both touchdowns came in the third quarter and combined with a Maddux Conklin 33-yard field goal and strong defensive effort to give Spring Valley (3-3, 2-1 4A Sky League) the win.

Bonanza fell to 1-5 and 0-3.

SLAM Nevada 31, Boulder City 19 — At Eldorado, Joey Kuykendall ran for three touchdowns, and the Bulls held on after racing to a 21-0 lead.

SLAM Nevada (5-3, 1-1 3A Desert League) scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to put the game away after the Eagles (3-4, 1-2) got within 21-13.

Rancho 34, Eldorado 7 — At Rancho, the Rams ended a three-game losing streak and picked up their first league win.

Rancho (2-3, 1-2 3A Desert League) cooled off Eldorado (3-4, 2-1), which was the only unbeaten team in league play.

Moapa Valley 42, Western 0 — At Western, Moapa Valley scored 21 first-quarter points and led 35-0 at halftime.

The Pirates (7-0, 3-0 3A Mountain League) limited an opponent to seven points or fewer for the fifth time. They will host 4A Clark next week.

Western fell to 1-6 and 0-2.

Pahrump Valley 55, Pinecrest Cadence 0 — At Pahrump Valley, the Trojans scored 28 points in the first quarter.

Pahrump Valley (2-3, 2-1 3A Desert League) has won two straight.

Cadence is 0-7 and 0-2.

Virgin Valley 38, Valley 6 — At Valley, Gavin Brown was 13-for-19 for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten in league play.

Jimmy Kelly caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and Kennen Dugan ran for 106 yards and a touchdown for Virgin Valley (7-1, 3-0).

Valley fell to 2-6 and 1-3.

The Meadows 13, Democracy Prep 12 — At The Meadows, Dawson Levine ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining to keep the Mustangs unbeaten in league play.

Sean Gosse had 187 yards passing, including a 21-yard TD pass to Finn Riley in the second quarter, but struggled to a 9-for-27 night for The Meadows (7-1, 5-0 2A Southern League). John McGill had four catches for 95 yards.

Democracy Prep (2-4, 2-3) scored on a 5-yard Marcus Harston run in the first quarter and a Greg Jones 30-yard run in the third.

Pahranagat Valley 42, Mineral County 0 — At Mineral County, Gage Davis was 6-for-8 for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and had an interception on defense in the Panthers’ win.

Jaren Leavitt ran for three touchdowns for Pahranagat Valley (4-1, 1-0 Central League), which did all of its scoring in the first half.

Mineral County fell to 1-2 and 1-1.

