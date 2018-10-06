Fast start helps Cheyenne rout Western

Joshua Rose found Rayvion Brown on two early scoring passes to help Cheyenne to a 63-0 home win over Western on Friday.

(Thinkstock)

Brown took a pass from Rose, broke a tackle and outran defenders 42 yards for a score on the opening drive.

Rose later connected with a streaking Brown on an 80-yard scoring pass, and a Majae Madison 2-point conversion run gave Cheyenne an ealry 14-0 lead. Charlston Tooks and Madison each scored rushing touchdowns to add to the lead.

Special teams took over late in the first half with Joshua Garbutt returning a punt 75 yards for a score. Davion Diggs blocked a punt, recovering the ball in the end zone for another score and a 41-0 halftime lead.

Javier Cone and Armond Clary each added a second-half touchdown run, Dominick Patterson registered a safety and Luis Horna returned the free kick following the safety 65 yards for a TD.

Western fell to 0-7, 0-3.