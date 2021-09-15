Fielder’s Choices: Bishop Gorman faces challenge in Arizona

Hamilton, ranked No. 2 in Arizona and No. 26 in the nation by USA Today, could be the last obstacle standing in front of Bishop Gorman before the Nevada postseason.

Fielder (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr. (25) runs the ball in the third quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This week’s rivalry Bone Game — Las Vegas High against Rancho — has been canceled because of COVID or whatever. But that reminds me I have a bone to pick with the Clark County School District.

CCSD has made a new rule that almost all of the high school football games will be starting at 6 p.m. beginning this week. Which means I will have get out of bed an hour earlier than usual.

It also means it still will be light outside when the games start. This will make it harder for me to sneak in through a hole in the fence on the visitors’ side of the field.

Bishop Gorman (3-0) at Hamilton, Arizona (2-0)

Could this Hamilton team be the only obstacle standing in the way of Bishop Gorman and another undefeated season? Hamilton is ranked No. 2 in Arizona and No. 26 in the entire nation by USA Today. But Gorman is ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 7 in the entire nation. Cody Bellinger, that guy who plays baseball for the Dodgers, graduated from Hamilton, but he won’t be able to help the Huskies this week. Besides, he has his own problems (.159 batting average). Gorman by 10.

Desert Pines (2-0) at Arbor View (3-1)

Since losing to Liberty on opening weekend, Arbor View has won three games in a row. But the teams the Aggies have beaten aren’t as good as Desert Pines, which scored 53 points against this pretty good team from Utah last week on Bishop Gorman’s field. Orem, the pretty good team from Utah, scored 42 points. But I don’t think Arbor View will score that many this week, even though it is playing on its own field. Desert Pines by 10.

Legacy (1-1) at Liberty (3-1)

Legacy won a game this year 8-7 and lost a game 9-8. But I predict the score against Liberty will be much higher. Liberty last week lost 49-7 to Mater Dei, the No. 1 team in the entire nation, in another game played on Bishop Gorman’s field. But the score was tied for a little while. So Liberty by 28.

Faith Lutheran (1-2) at Canyon Springs (0-2)

Back in the days when I used to order a pizza and have it delivered to history class (although that Spicoli dude in the movies still gets most of the credit for it), UNLV almost beat Iowa State when Mike Sanford was the Rebels’ coach. UNLV and Iowa State are playing again this week. And while I don’t think the Rebels will almost beat Iowa State again, I think Sanford and his high school team, Faith Lutheran, will beat Canyon Springs. Faith Lutheran by 9.

Foothill (0-1) at Centennial (1-3)

Foothill looked pretty good for a half against Liberty two weeks ago. Centennial has had trouble putting two good halves together. So this might be a good game for a half before Foothill pulls away. Foothill by 14.

Season predictions: 11-3. Against the spread: 7-7.

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.