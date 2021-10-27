69°F
Fielder’s choices: Desert Pines-Arbor View could be another thriller

By Fielder Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, .Arbor View's Toa Howard (23) tackles Desert Pines Javontae Barnes (2) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Brady (6) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Chandler Silva (20) and Benjamin Prado (24) during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Because the Class 5A high school football playoffs begin Thursday on account of Nevada Day, I won’t be able to watch the Packers-Cardinals game or “Young Sheldon” unless I can get my old VCR repaired.

Young Sheldon is real smart, so maybe he can fix my VCR which has been blinking 12:00 since Bishop Gorman last allowed a touchdown.

Desert Pines at Arbor View

When these teams played in September, it reminded me of Michael Jackson. Their game was a thriller. Arbor View trailed most of the way, but won 22-21 on a crazy 2-point conversion with 1:02 to play. It’s close to Halloween now, so this is the first-round matchup that dancing zombies are most looking forward to. Arbor View by 1.

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman

Faith Lutheran is like that Cincinnati team in college football. It has moved up in class, and it has qualified for the playoffs. Well, Cincinnati hasn’t officially moved up in class, and it hasn’t made the playoffs yet, either — but the Bearcats might if they go undefeated. Then Cincinnati might have to play Alabama or Georgia in the playoffs, and then it will be able to relate to Faith Lutheran even more. Bishop Gorman by 49.

Foothill at Green Valley

After getting whacked 59-0 by Bishop Gorman last week, playing Green Valley in the playoffs might seem like a piece of cake for Foothill. Or at least one of those chocolate bars from that Pink Box place. But this game also could turn out to be interesting. Foothill has three pretty good quarterbacks, which is unusual in high school. The Falcons also have Cedric Thomas, who is a good running back. Foothill by 4.

Legacy at Liberty

These teams sort of sound the same, but that is where the similarity ends. This is a rematch of a game in September that Liberty won 48-7, and not much has changed since then. Except that Liberty’s Germie Bernard, who used to be just a real good wide receiver, has become more of a focal point — which is what sports writers say about guys who also can run with the ball and sometimes even throw it. Liberty by 42.

Season predictions: 32-11

Against the spread: 26-17

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.

