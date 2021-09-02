Fielder’s choices: Gorman should prevail in battle of ranked teams

Bishop Gorman is pretty good in big games, having beaten St. Louis of Hawaii 42-21 on opening weekend, so look for the Gaels to go to Florida and defeat Miami Central.

Cheyenne quarterback Kaleigha Plett (6) is tackled by Clark High School's defensive end Jhamari Scott (44) during their high school football game at Cheyenne High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in North Las Vegas. Plett is believed to be the first female quarterback to play high school football in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cheyenne’s quarterback wore nail polish during a 51-0 loss to Clark on Saturday. Cheyenne’s quarterback is a girl.

Kaleigha Plett completed her only official passing attempt. It went for 1 yard.

I remember reading about this NFL game in 1998 when Matchbox 20 first came out. The Chargers lost 23-7 to the Chiefs. Ryan Leaf was the Chargers’ quarterback. He completed 1 of 15 passes for 4 yards.

Ryan Leaf was 6 feet 5 inches, 236 pounds. Kaleigha Plett is 5-5, 120.

You go, girl.

— Bishop Gorman (1-0) at Miami Central (0-1)

Neither team played last week. Smoke from the California wildfires got in Bishop Manogue’s eyes, so it couldn’t go outside to practice or play at Bishop Gorman. Miami Central, ranked 24th in USA Today’s national poll, did not play by design. It might have needed the week off to recover from a 35-12 loss against St. John Bosco, ranked No. 3. Bishop Gorman, ranked ninth, is pretty good in big games, having beaten St. Louis of Hawaii 42-21 on opening weekend. Gorman by 7 on Saturday.

— Liberty (2-0) at Foothill (0-0)

Last week I predicted Liberty would beat Canyon Springs by 42 points. Liberty won by 40. You know what they say: Close only counts in horseshoes, hand grenades and getting a job interview at In-N-Out Burger so you can still collect unemployment when you are living in your mom’s basement. Liberty by 28.

— Damonte Ranch (0-1) at Faith Lutheran (0-1)

Damonte was supposed to play Fresno Central last week, but played Clovis West at the last minute because of the wildfires and lost 28-6. It’s only nine miles in a car or a bus from Clovis to Fresno. But that apparently makes a big difference when smoke is getting in your eyes. Anyway, Damonte is a team from up north, as Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford used to refer to UNR when he was UNLV’s coach. Sanford was 0-5 against the Team Up North, so Damonte Ranch by 6.

— Legacy (1-0) at Centennial (0-2)

Dustin Forshee is Centennial’s coach. He sort of reminds me of that guy Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys after “Pet Sounds” came out. “Pet Sounds” was this thing they called an album. My grandpa used to listen to it a lot on this other thing they called a stereo. Two years ago, Centennial played in the state championship game, but this season the Bulldogs are 0-2. But my guess is that Centennial starts picking up good vibrations this week. (See what I did there?) Centennial by 6.

— Boulder City (2-0) at Moapa Valley (2-0)

Jason Orts, who is this older guy who writes about high school sports for the Review-Journal, says this game should start to sort out the Class 3A race. This is sort of what that Kirk Herbstreit guy on ESPN says when Boise State plays a pretty good team in the Mountain West, which is sort of the 3A of college football. Moapa Valley by 3.

Last week’s predictions: 2-2 with one cancellation. Against the spread: 1-3.

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.