Fielder’s Choices: Liberty needs super powers vs. Mater Dei

Liberty High School will be a huge underdog against Mater Dei of California, the nation’s top-ranked football team, when the schools meet Friday at Bishop Gorman.

Fielder (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty High wide receiver Marques Johnson (6) runs with the ball as Foothill High outside linebacker Joshua Masi (31) defends during the second quarter of a football game at Foothill High School, on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Foothill High running back Kendric Thomas (1) avoids a tackle from Liberty High defensive line Kristian Hitzzeman (42) during the second quarter of a football game at Foothill High School, on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In high school football, there’s this team Mater Dei from California that is like the Silver Surfer in comic books. This is a team with incredible super powers. For all I know, it can transform itself into an indestructible metallic substance that travels across the universe on a silver surfboard — which would explain why Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 in the entire nation.

Plus, it is pretty good on defense.

Mater Dei had an opening on its schedule this week, and so did Liberty. So the Patriots are going to play Mater Dei at Bishop Gorman on Friday. Rich Muraco, this guy who coaches Liberty, said playing Silver Surfer teams like Mater Dei makes his team more indestructible for when it will play Gorman in the state playoffs.

Gorman is pretty good on defense, too.

Mater Dei, California (1-0) vs. Liberty (3-0)

Last week, Liberty canceled a game against Bishop Sycamore, this team from Ohio that played on ESPN and got caught being bogus. There is nothing bogus about Mater Dei, whose old quarterback is the new quarterback at Alabama. I think Mater Dei will win pretty easy because, like I said, Mater Dei is the Silver Surfer of high school football teams and Liberty is more like Green Lantern or Aquaman. Mater Dei by 21.

Lone Peak, Utah (2-0) at Bishop Gorman (2-0)

Lone Peak is this Utah team that has won both of its games despite giving up 33 points in one and 24 in the other one. So it seems like Lone Peak has a pretty good offense. But its defense, like that Kirk Herbstreit guy says on TV, appears susceptible. You can’t be susceptible against Gorman, which has beaten two nationally ranked teams and is nationally ranked (No. 7) itself. Gorman by 20.

Green Valley (2-1) at Coronado (1-0)

I thought Green Valley still might be undefeated, but it lost a close game to Palo Verde last week because Palo Verde kept making yards on fourth down at the end of the game. That was good for Palo Verde but not so good for Green Valley. Coronado defeated Cimarron-Memorial worse than I defeated my little sister in Call of Duty: Warzone. I think Green Valley will win, though don’t ask me why. Green Valley by 3.

Cimarron-Memorial (2-1) at Clark (2-0)

These two teams have combined for four shutouts, but I predict both will give up points this week. I also predict that Clark will give up a lot fewer than I scored against my sister in Call of Duty. Clark by 14.

Eldorado (0-2) at Western (1-1)

When I was a little Fielder, Eldorado had this guy named Steven Jackson. He was so good that he made All-Pro in the NFL like three times. A guy named Frank Hawkins once played for Western, and he also played for the Raiders in the pros, but that was before I was born. Eldorado by 1.

Season predictions: 6-3. Against the spread: 2-7.

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.