Fielder’s choices: Will Gorman take out frustrations on Arbor View?

Bishop Gorman’s chance to win the national championship is over after last week’s loss to Hamilton (Arizona), but the Gaels’ chance to defeat Arbor View is still pretty good.

Arbor View's Kyle Holmes (17) looks for an open pas before getting sacked by Steve Manuma (50) in the second half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A couple of years ago, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, the people who make rules for high school sports, added a new class for teams called 5A. Some other people said 5A was one A too many, because there aren’t that many high schools in Nevada to begin with, and there might not be enough teams left over for the other A’s.

This year, there are 11 teams in Southern Nevada’s 5A, which is divided into divisions called the Mountain League and Desert League. These might not be the coolest names, but they are a lot cooler than Legends and Leaders, which is what the Big Ten (which has 14 teams) used to call its divisions.

But then what do I know? I’m just a guy with an old RadioShack computer who lives in his mom’s basement.

Arbor View (4-1) at Bishop Gorman (3-1)

Both teams were involved in exciting finishes last week. Arbor View beat Desert Pines on a risky 2-point conversion. Gorman lost to this Arizona team called Hamilton on another risky 2-point conversion … but only after two successful onside kicks by Hamilton in the final 1:05, which seems more impossible than me finding a job. Gorman’s chance to win the national championship is over. But Gorman’s chance to beat Arbor View is still pretty good. Gorman by 21.

Canyon Springs (1-2) at Legacy (1-2)

Legacy has scored 8, 8 and 7 points in its first three games. Canyon Springs quarterback Nyic’quavayion Willis has almost that many letters in his name. Plus an apostrophe. Last week, Canyon Springs beat Faith Lutheran on a 2-point conversion, which is sort of like an apostrophe after a touchdown. I’ll even predict the score of this game: Canyon Springs 8, Legacy 7. Canyon Springs by 1.

Centennial (1-4) at Desert Pines (2-1)

Two years ago, Centennial made it all the way to the state championship game. But it looks as if the Bulldogs won’t make it that far this season because of COVID and other stuff. They probably won’t beat Desert Pines, either. Desert Pines by 13.

Faith Lutheran (1-3) at Liberty (4-1)

To me, Faith Lutheran is harder to figure out than which Kardashian is which. Like last week. I thought for sure the Crusaders would beat Canyon Springs, and then they lost on a 2-point conversion pass thrown by a guy with a real long name. I still haven’t predicted one of Faith Lutheran’s games right, but I think this week could be the first. Liberty by 24.

Foothill (1-1) at Palo Verde (3-1)

These teams are pretty good. They are like some of the bands and that singer from England with the green and black and blond hair who played at the Life is Beautiful concert. Foothill has this guy Kendric Thomas, who is a good runner. He can catch passes, too. I think Idaho has even offered him a scholarship. I’m not exactly sure where Idaho is, but I am pretty sure Palo Verde will win, even if that Thomas guy is pretty good. Palo by 7.

Season predictions: 13-6

Against the spread: 9-10

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.