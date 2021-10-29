Foothill edges Green Valley in emotional playoff opener — PHOTOS

Henderson rivals Foothill and Green Valley combined for 215 penalty yards Thursday night in a game marred by an injury to Gators quarterback Josiah Kiaaina.

Green Valley running back Jaylen Mcknight (6) has the ball stripped for a fumble by Foothill safety Mason Kenzevich (14) during the first half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill wide receiver Jayden Robertson (6) is congratulated on his go ahead score over Green Valley during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill running back Kendric Thomas (3) is taken off his feet by Green Valley linebacker Sonny Vitale (10) during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Valley running back Jaylen Mcknight (6) runs past Foothill defensive end Zarias Rose (99) during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill wide receiver Michael Gazzana (17) heads for the end zone over Green Valley during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill receiver Cole Reed (10) scores past Green Valley safety Blayne Reiner (3) during the first half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Valley receiver Justyn Delzeit (12) has a pass broken up by Foothill cornerback Christopher Razeeq (2) during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill quarterback Jack Thow (9) recovers a loose ball as Green Valley defensive end Eric Shockley (58) during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill place holder LJ Wallick (3) picks up he ball and will throw a pass to a teammate for a score over Green valley during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Valley running back Jaylen Mcknight (6) runs past Foothill defenders on an 82 yard touchdown run during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Valley receiver Freddy Rodriguez (5) has a pass deflected as Foothill safety Mason Kenzevich (14) closes in during the first half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Valley running back Jaylen Mcknight (6) runs past Foothill defenders on a 90 yard touchdown run during the first half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Touchdowns, personal fouls and words were exchanged during and after Thursday’s first-round Class 5A playoff game between Henderson rivals Foothill and Green Valley.

But at the end of the night, all thoughts were with Gators quarterback Josiah Kiaaina.

Jack Thow came off the bench to throw two fourth-quarter TD passes that lifted visiting Foothill to a 27-20 victory in a physical game that saw the teams combine for 215 penalty yards. But emotions cooled dramatically after Kiaaina was taken from the field on a gurney after being injured in the final minute.

“This is a bigger issue right now,” Gators coach Brian Castro said as emergency personnel prepared to load his quarterback into an ambulance some 20 minutes after the final gun.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

“There’s not a whole lot I can say. Hats off to those guys,” Castro said as several of his players who watched paramedics administer aid to Kiaaina broke into tears. “They played their butt off and made more plays than we did.”

Thow connected on a 22-yard scoring strike to Michael Gazzana early in the fourth quarter to erase a 20-15 Green Valley lead, then hit Jayden Robertson from 6 yards with 1:57 to play that gave the Falcons some breathing room at 27-20.

After Kiaaina, who competed 20 of 28 passes for 176 yards, was injured while running out of bounds, his replacement, Jack Stevens, drove the Gators (7-3) to the Foothill 22-yard line and spiked the ball with one second to play. But his pass to the left side of the end zone fell incomplete as Foothill (5-2) advanced to a second-round matchup against top-ranked Bishop Gorman.

“It was emotional,” said Falcons coach Vernon Brown, a former Green Valley assistant who got into a shouting match with a Gators coach after he and Castro had exchanged a warm embrace. “Anytime Green Valley and Foothill play, it’s one of those games.

“We just kept fighting. We had to put the other quarterback (Thow) in because he’s better running the ball. We needed to make some plays running the ball because they were keying on Kendric (Thomas).”

Thomas, Foothill’s star running back, scored on a 65-yard run early in the third quarter on the first play after Green Valley’s Jaylen McKnight had gone 82 yards to snap a 7-7 halftime tie.

It was the second long scoring run for McKnight, who also broke loose for 90 yards on the Gators’ second play after receiving the opening kickoff. McKnight, who added a 15-yard TD run late in the third quarter, finished with 220 yards on 18 carries.

