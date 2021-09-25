Foothill rolls past Palo Verde as Kendric Thomas runs wild

Foothill senior Kendric Thomas rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns, and the Falcons defense forced six turnovers in a victory at Palo Verde on Friday night.

Kendric Thomas showed again Friday night why he’s one of the valley’s top playmaking threats.

The senior rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns, including bursts of 70 and 60 yards, and added a 40-yard catch to lead Foothill to a 42-20 road win over Palo Verde to open Class 5A Desert League play.

Michael Gazzana had a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 10-yard score on a pass from Cameron Paul for the Falcons (2-1, 1-0).

Palo Verde (3-2, 0-1) was riding a three-game winning streak but turned the ball over six times. Two of those were interceptions by Christopher Razeeq.

Desert Pines 62, Centennial 0 — At Desert Pines, Rjay Tagataese threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns to three receivers for the Jaguars.

Jovantae Barnes rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Desert Pines (3-1, 1-0 Class 5A Mountain), which bounced back from a 22-21 loss to Arbor View last week. Isaiah Rubin returned the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and Reginald Tiggs returned an interception for a score in the second half.

This was the first meeting between the schools since the 2019 state semifinals, which Centennial (1-5, 0-1) won 20-7.

Las Vegas 41, Clark 0 — At Las Vegas, Elijah Espinoza threw for four touchdowns, and the Wildcats defense shut out the previously undefeated Chargers.

Tommy Vibabul had two touchdown receptions, and Andrew Bowen and Alvaro Zetino added one apiece for Las Vegas (3-2, 1-0 4A Mountain League). Adonis Jackson had two rushing touchdowns to help the Wildcats to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Clark fell to 4-1 and 0-1.

Green Valley 46, Basic 21 — At Green Valley, Jaylen McKnight scored three touchdowns, and the Gators kept the Henderson Bowl for another year.

McKnight rushed for two scores, including an 80-yarder, and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass for Green Valley (4-1), which also got three receiving TDs from Anton Keeling.

Basic fell to 2-2.

Silverado 65, Chaparral 6 — At Chaparral, Brandon Tunnell threw three touchdown passes, and the Skyhawks had eight players score.

Silverado (5-0, 1-0 4A Mountain) is the only undefeated team in 4A after Clark’s loss to Las Vegas.

Chaparral fell to 1-3 and 0-1.

Desert Oasis 51, Sunrise Mountain 6 — At Sunrise Mountain, Tyler Stott threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns, and the Diamondbacks bounced back from their first loss.

Maverick Moore, Hezekiah Johnson and Zion Gonsalves had two touchdown receptions apiece for Desert Oasis (4-1, 1-0 4A Desert), which also got 68 yards rushing and a TD from Isaiah Flasher.

Sunrise Mountain fell to 0-4 and 0-1.

Cimarron-Memorial 32, Cheyenne 2 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Michael Sabina threw for three touchdowns and ran for one as the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ayouba Sumaro caught two touchdown passes and Andrew Overland one for Cimarron-Memorial (2-3, 1-0 4A Desert), whose defense forced five turnovers.

Cheyenne fell to 1-4 and 0-1.

Spring Valley 14, Mojave 0 — At Mojave, Kelze Howard returned a fumble for a touchdown as part of a night in which the Grizzlies collected seven turnovers.

Spring Valley (2-2, 1-0 4A Sky League) had four interceptions and recovered three fumbles in handing Mojave (3-1, 0-1) its first loss.

SLAM Nevada 21, Virgin Valley 14 — At Virgin Valley, Blayz McGhee intercepted a pass late in the game to help the Bulls finish off the Bulldogs.

SLAM Nevada (4-2) jumped to a 21-0 second-quarter lead before holding on, as Virgin Valley (4-1) rallied in hopes of avoiding its first loss. The Bulls have won four straight after an 0-2 start.

Moapa Valley 35, Rancho 7 — At Rancho, Gunnar Redd rushed for two touchdowns, caught a pass for a score and returned a kickoff 89 yards for another TD for the Pirates.

Moapa Valley (5-0, 1-0 3A Mountain) had a difficult time shaking the Rams (1-2, 0-1) and led 7-0 at halftime and 14-7 late in the third quarter. But Redd’s kickoff return for a touchdown answered Rancho’s only score as the Pirates scored 21 consecutive points.

Lincoln County 26, Lake Mead 7 — At Lake Mead, the Lynx scored all 26 points in the second quarter.

Lincoln County (2-1, 1-1 2A Southern) got rushing touchdowns from Kristian Johnson and Cody Howard and a touchdown pass from Marc McClain to Aidan Anderson.

Lake Mead dropped to 1-2 and 0-2.

Pahranagat Valley 64, Spring Mountain 0 — At Pahranagat Valley, Paul Davis rushed for a 60-yard touchdown 15 seconds into the game, and the rout was on.

In a game featuring the two teams that have won the last four Class 1A titles — two apiece — the Panthers (4-1) scored 36 points in the first quarter and led 50-0 at halftime.

Spring Mountain fell to 0-2.

