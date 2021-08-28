Friday’s best high school football, soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and volleyball action

Arbor View's David Washington (18) celebrates a touchdown with Makhai Donaldson (27) during the third quarter of a football game against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Friday’s best

Friday’s top high school football and volleyball performances:

Football

■ Gavin Brown, Virgin Valley — The senior was 14-for-18 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Eldorado.

■ Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Ryan Hannig, The Meadows — The junior caught seven passes for 178 yards and one touchdown in a 62-48 loss to Francis Parker (Calif.).

■ Jaquieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The junior ran for 122 yards on 23 carries in a 50-29 loss to Silverado.

■ Demarion Holloway, Legacy — The senior ran for 83 yards on 15 carries, scored the deciding two-point conversion in an 8-7 win over Las Vegas.

■ Dawson Levine, The Meadows — The sophomore ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 62-48 loss to Francis Parker (Calif.).

■ Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior threw for four touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Canyon Springs.

■ Paisley Nichelson, Palo Verde — The senior ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, caught two passes for 61 yards.

■ Edward Rhambo, Palo Verde — The senior caught an 82-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score in a 33-12 win over Sierra Vista.

■ Jaden Thrower, Silverado — The senior caught seven passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-29 win over Shadow Ridge.

■ Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior was 12-for-22 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-29 win over Shadow Ridge.

■ David Washington, Arbor View — The sophomore caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 23-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

Friday’s scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 23, Faith Lutheran 3

Liberty 40, Canyon Springs 0

5A vs. 4A

Durango 32, Centennial 28

Green Valley 63, Chaparral 0

Legacy 8, Las Vegas 7

Palo Verde 33, Sierra Vista 12

4A

Silverado 50, Shadow Ridge 29

Spring Valley 25, Cimarron-Memorial 0

3A

Boulder City 35, Valley 6

Moapa Valley 46, Pinecrest Cadence 6

Virgin Valley 47, Eldorado 0

3A vs. out of state

Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) 42, SLAM Nevada 0

2A vs. independent

Lincoln County 33, Mater East 15

2A vs. out of state

Emery (Utah) 30, Democracy Prep 6

Francis Parker (Calif.) 62, The Meadows 48

1A vs. out of state

Pahranagat Valley 36, Williams (Ariz.) 16

Friday’s canceled games:

■ Bishop Manogue at Bishop Gorman

■ Foothill at Desert Pines

■ Coronado at Basic

■ Desert Oasis at Del Sol

■ Pahrump Valley at Rancho

■ Needles vs. Battle Mountain (at Beatty)

■ Indian Springs at Sandy Valley

Boys soccer

At Spring Creek tournament

Shadow Ridge 7, Spring Creek 0

Sparks 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Volleyball

Sandy Valley d. Indian Springs, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

Saturday’s schedule

Football

Saturday’s games

Class 4A

Clark at Cheyenne, 10 a.m.

2A vs. out of state

Silver Valley (California) at Lake Mead

1A vs. out of state

GV Christian at Rolling Hills (California), 1 p.m.

Saturday’s cancellations:

■ Spring Mountain vs. Virginia City (at Tonopah)

■ And Beaver Dam at Fredonia (Arizona)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.