Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2022 - 10:22 pm
 
Silverado's Caden Harris (22) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a footb ...
Silverado's Caden Harris (22) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school performances

Football

Mason Dew, Foothill — The junior threw three touchdown passes in a 31-15 win over Centennial.

Jorday Fiatoa, Pahranagat Valley — The senior ran for 89 yards and four touchdowns, caught a 33-yard scoring strike and had seven tackles in a 60-0 win over Indian Springs.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught four passes for 89 yards and two scores in a 42-7 win over Palo Verde.

Marquis Roby, Desert Pines — The senior was 10-for-16 for 138 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 37-0 win over Legacy.

Roberto Vargas, Western — The sophomore threw for two touchdowns and ran for two in a 26-7 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior had one goal and four assists in an 8-1 win over Boulder City.

Connor Morganthal, Coronado — The sophomore had two goals in an 8-1 win over Boulder City.

Girls soccer

Kate Perkes, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Friday’s scores

Football

Class 5A

Foothill 31, Centennial 15

Faith Lutheran 29, Damonte Ranch 7

Desert Pines 37, Legacy 0

Class 5A vs. 4A

Basic 34, Carson 2

Silverado 42, Palo Verde 7

Class 5A vs. out of state

Sierra Canyon (California) 35, Green Valley 16

Class 4A

Cheyenne 35, Bonanza 2

Chaparral 33, Del Sol 6

Las Vegas 37, Cimarron-Memorial 22

Mojave 14, Clark 0

Sierra Vista 54, Sunrise Mountain 14

Class 4A vs. 3A

Durango 40, Rancho 3

Class 4A vs. out of state

Perry (Arizona) 19, Spring Valley 14

Class 3A

Western 26, Pinecrest Cadence 7

Class 3A vs. independent

Eldorado 21, Somerset-Losee 7

Class 3A vs. out of state

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North 41, SLAM Nevada 22

Class 2A vs. out of state

Tonopah Valley (Arizona) 34, Needles 28

Class 1A

GV Christian 36, Beatty 0

Pahranagat Valley 60, Indian Springs 0

Boys soccer

Centennial 1, Las Vegas 1

Coronado 8, Boulder City 1

Girls soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Cristo Rey 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Windermere Prep (Florida), 25-14, 25-15

Faith Lutheran d. Spanish Springs, 22-25, 25-12, 15-10

St. Francis (California) d. Faith Lutheran, 25-21, 25-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

