Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball action.

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school performances

Football

Mason Dew, Foothill — The junior threw three touchdown passes in a 31-15 win over Centennial.

Jorday Fiatoa, Pahranagat Valley — The senior ran for 89 yards and four touchdowns, caught a 33-yard scoring strike and had seven tackles in a 60-0 win over Indian Springs.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught four passes for 89 yards and two scores in a 42-7 win over Palo Verde.

Marquis Roby, Desert Pines — The senior was 10-for-16 for 138 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 37-0 win over Legacy.

Roberto Vargas, Western — The sophomore threw for two touchdowns and ran for two in a 26-7 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior had one goal and four assists in an 8-1 win over Boulder City.

Connor Morganthal, Coronado — The sophomore had two goals in an 8-1 win over Boulder City.

Girls soccer

Kate Perkes, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Friday’s scores

Football

Class 5A

Foothill 31, Centennial 15

Faith Lutheran 29, Damonte Ranch 7

Desert Pines 37, Legacy 0

Class 5A vs. 4A

Basic 34, Carson 2

Silverado 42, Palo Verde 7

Class 5A vs. out of state

Sierra Canyon (California) 35, Green Valley 16

Class 4A

Cheyenne 35, Bonanza 2

Chaparral 33, Del Sol 6

Las Vegas 37, Cimarron-Memorial 22

Mojave 14, Clark 0

Sierra Vista 54, Sunrise Mountain 14

Class 4A vs. 3A

Durango 40, Rancho 3

Class 4A vs. out of state

Perry (Arizona) 19, Spring Valley 14

Class 3A

Western 26, Pinecrest Cadence 7

Class 3A vs. independent

Eldorado 21, Somerset-Losee 7

Class 3A vs. out of state

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North 41, SLAM Nevada 22

Class 2A vs. out of state

Tonopah Valley (Arizona) 34, Needles 28

Class 1A

GV Christian 36, Beatty 0

Pahranagat Valley 60, Indian Springs 0

Boys soccer

Centennial 1, Las Vegas 1

Coronado 8, Boulder City 1

Girls soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Cristo Rey 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Windermere Prep (Florida), 25-14, 25-15

Faith Lutheran d. Spanish Springs, 22-25, 25-12, 15-10

St. Francis (California) d. Faith Lutheran, 25-21, 25-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

