Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, girls soccer and girls volleyball action.

Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot (2) runs the ball during their game against Sierra Vista at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Silverado led 34-7 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) breaks into open field after missed tackle by Hamilton free safety Rachana Men (3) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana (22) sprints into the end zone for a score past Hamilton safety Kadin Roberts (40) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in a 42-6 victory over Palo Verde.

Trech Kekahuna, Bishop Gorman — The senior caught six passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over Hamilton (Arizona).

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior rushed for three touchdowns, caught a 38-yard TD pass and returned a punt 80 yards for a score in a 61-7 victory over Sierra Vista.

Isaiah Rubin, Desert Pines — The junior returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a punt 50 yards for a TD in a 40-0 victory over Foothill.

Kory Villareal, Spring Valley — The sophomore intercepted two passes, returning one for a 70-yard touchdown in a 33-6 victory over Desert Oasis.

Girls soccer

Mia Brown, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Equipo Academy.

Loryn Sturgis, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Equipo Academy.

Football

Class 5A

Desert Pines 40, Foothill 0

Legacy 42, Centennial 21

Class 5A vs. out of state

Atascocita (Texas), 45, Liberty 8

Bishop Gorman 45, Hamilton (Arizona) 0

Clayton Valley (California) 42, Canyon Springs 6

Faith Lutheran 34, Bakersfield (California) Christian 15

Class 5A vs 4A

Shadow Ridge 42, Palo Verde 6

Class 4A

Basic 57, Chaparral 0

Cheyenne 14, Del Sol 8

Durango 20, Cimarron-Memorial 16

Mojave 30, Las Vegas 6

Silverado 61, Sierra Vista 7

Spring Valley 33, Desert Oasis 6

Class 4A vs. out of state

Class 3A

Boulder City 45, Western 0

Moapa Valley 29, SLAM 13

Valley 31, Pinecrest Academy 15

Class 1A

Green Valley Christian 36, Pahranagat Valley 26

Independents

Somerset Losee 43, Mater East 32

Girls soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Equipo Academy 0

Girls volleyball

Amplus Academy d. Liberty Baptist 14-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23

