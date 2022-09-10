Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, girls soccer and girls volleyball action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The junior rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in a 42-6 victory over Palo Verde.
Trech Kekahuna, Bishop Gorman — The senior caught six passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over Hamilton (Arizona).
Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior rushed for three touchdowns, caught a 38-yard TD pass and returned a punt 80 yards for a score in a 61-7 victory over Sierra Vista.
Isaiah Rubin, Desert Pines — The junior returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a punt 50 yards for a TD in a 40-0 victory over Foothill.
Kory Villareal, Spring Valley — The sophomore intercepted two passes, returning one for a 70-yard touchdown in a 33-6 victory over Desert Oasis.
Girls soccer
Mia Brown, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Equipo Academy.
Loryn Sturgis, Desert Oasis — The sophomore scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Equipo Academy.
Football
Class 5A
Desert Pines 40, Foothill 0
Legacy 42, Centennial 21
Class 5A vs. out of state
Atascocita (Texas), 45, Liberty 8
Bishop Gorman 45, Hamilton (Arizona) 0
Clayton Valley (California) 42, Canyon Springs 6
Faith Lutheran 34, Bakersfield (California) Christian 15
Class 5A vs 4A
Shadow Ridge 42, Palo Verde 6
Class 4A
Basic 57, Chaparral 0
Cheyenne 14, Del Sol 8
Durango 20, Cimarron-Memorial 16
Mojave 30, Las Vegas 6
Silverado 61, Sierra Vista 7
Spring Valley 33, Desert Oasis 6
Class 4A vs. out of state
Class 3A
Boulder City 45, Western 0
Moapa Valley 29, SLAM 13
Valley 31, Pinecrest Academy 15
Class 1A
Green Valley Christian 36, Pahranagat Valley 26
Independents
Somerset Losee 43, Mater East 32
Girls soccer
Desert Oasis 8, Equipo Academy 0
Girls volleyball
Amplus Academy d. Liberty Baptist 14-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.