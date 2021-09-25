Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Top 5 football performances
Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior scored three touchdowns, including on an 80-yard run and 70-yard reception, in a 46-21 win over Basic.
Gunnar Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two touchdowns rushing, one receiving and one on an 89-yard kickoff return in a 35-7 win over Rancho.
Michael Sabina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in a 32-2 win over Cheyenne.
Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The senior ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns, including scores from 70 and 60 yards, in a 42-20 win over Palo Verde.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 52, Arbor View 0
Desert Pines 62, Centennial 0
Liberty 37, Faith Lutheran 7
Foothill 42, Palo Verde 20
Class 5A vs. 4A
Green Valley 46, Basic 21
Class 4A
Cimarron-Memorial 32, Cheyenne 2
Las Vegas 41, Clark 0
Coronado 53, Bonanza 0
Desert Oasis 51, Sunrise Mountain 6
Shadow Ridge 37, Sierra Vista 14
Silverado 65, Chaparral 6
Spring Valley 14, Mojave 0
Class 3A
Eldorado 47, Pinecrest Cadence 6
Moapa Valley 35, Rancho 7
Boulder City 27, Pahrump Valley 22
SLAM Nevada 21, Virgin Valley 14
Valley 27, Western 12
Class 2A
Lincoln County 26, Lake Mead 7
Class 2A vs. out of state
The Meadows 30, Silver Valley (Calif.) 18
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 64, Spring Mountain 0
Saturday’s games
Class 5A
Canyon Springs at Legacy, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Sierra Lutheran at Round Mountain, 1 p.m.