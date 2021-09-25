Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Top 5 football performances

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior scored three touchdowns, including on an 80-yard run and 70-yard reception, in a 46-21 win over Basic.

Gunnar Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two touchdowns rushing, one receiving and one on an 89-yard kickoff return in a 35-7 win over Rancho.

Michael Sabina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in a 32-2 win over Cheyenne.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The senior ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns, including scores from 70 and 60 yards, in a 42-20 win over Palo Verde.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 52, Arbor View 0

Desert Pines 62, Centennial 0

Liberty 37, Faith Lutheran 7

Foothill 42, Palo Verde 20

Class 5A vs. 4A

Green Valley 46, Basic 21

Class 4A

Cimarron-Memorial 32, Cheyenne 2

Las Vegas 41, Clark 0

Coronado 53, Bonanza 0

Desert Oasis 51, Sunrise Mountain 6

Shadow Ridge 37, Sierra Vista 14

Silverado 65, Chaparral 6

Spring Valley 14, Mojave 0

Class 3A

Eldorado 47, Pinecrest Cadence 6

Moapa Valley 35, Rancho 7

Boulder City 27, Pahrump Valley 22

SLAM Nevada 21, Virgin Valley 14

Valley 27, Western 12

Class 2A

Lincoln County 26, Lake Mead 7

Class 2A vs. out of state

The Meadows 30, Silver Valley (Calif.) 18

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 64, Spring Mountain 0

Saturday’s games

Class 5A

Canyon Springs at Legacy, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Sierra Lutheran at Round Mountain, 1 p.m.