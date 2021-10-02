Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Top 5 football performances
Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis — The senior had 200 yards and two touchdowns receiving, including the 34-yard game-winner with nine seconds left, and ran for a score in a 42-39 win over Chaparral.
Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 56-12 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Basic.
Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior had 176 yards rushing on 23 attempts in a 21-14 win over Desert Pines.
Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Centennial.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Arbor View 33, Palo Verde 2
Bishop Gorman 51, Canyon Springs 0
Foothill 32, Legacy 12
Green Valley 21, Desert Pines 14
Liberty 55, Centennial 0
Class 4A
Clark 42, Durango 7
Coronado 62, Mojave 0
Del Sol 14, Western 7
Desert Oasis 42, Chaparral 39
Las Vegas 28, Basic 27
Shadow Ridge 64, Bonanza 3
Sierra Vista 21, Spring Valley 0
Silverado 56, Cimarron-Memorial 12
Class 3A
Eldorado 15, Boulder City 14
Virgin Valley 45, Rancho 0
Pahrump Valley 20, SLAM Nevada 18
Moapa Valley 48, Valley 6
Class 3A vs. independent
Mater East at Pinecrest Cadence, late
Class 2A
Calvary Chapel at Needles, late
White Pine 32, Lake Mead 15
Democracy Prep 63, Laughlin 0
The Meadows 20, Lincoln County 13
Class 1A
Beaver Dam at Sandy Valley, 6 p.m.
Spring Mountain 52, GV Christian 48
Mineral County 68, Round Mountain 0
Tonopah at Beatty, late
Saturday’s game
Indian Springs vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m., at Las Vegas High
