Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Desert Pines' Damari Washington (21) and Ferrari Busby (7) tackle Green Valley's Jaylen McKnight (6) in the first half of a football game against Green Valley at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis — The senior had 200 yards and two touchdowns receiving, including the 34-yard game-winner with nine seconds left, and ran for a score in a 42-39 win over Chaparral.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 56-12 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Basic.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior had 176 yards rushing on 23 attempts in a 21-14 win over Desert Pines.

Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Centennial.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 33, Palo Verde 2

Bishop Gorman 51, Canyon Springs 0

Foothill 32, Legacy 12

Green Valley 21, Desert Pines 14

Liberty 55, Centennial 0

Class 4A

Clark 42, Durango 7

Coronado 62, Mojave 0

Del Sol 14, Western 7

Desert Oasis 42, Chaparral 39

Las Vegas 28, Basic 27

Shadow Ridge 64, Bonanza 3

Sierra Vista 21, Spring Valley 0

Silverado 56, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Class 3A

Eldorado 15, Boulder City 14

Virgin Valley 45, Rancho 0

Pahrump Valley 20, SLAM Nevada 18

Moapa Valley 48, Valley 6

Class 3A vs. independent

Mater East at Pinecrest Cadence, late

Class 2A

Calvary Chapel at Needles, late

White Pine 32, Lake Mead 15

Democracy Prep 63, Laughlin 0

The Meadows 20, Lincoln County 13

Class 1A

Beaver Dam at Sandy Valley, 6 p.m.

Spring Mountain 52, GV Christian 48

Mineral County 68, Round Mountain 0

Tonopah at Beatty, late

Saturday’s game

Indian Springs vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m., at Las Vegas High

