68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Football

Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2021 - 10:51 pm
 
Desert Pines' Damari Washington (21) and Ferrari Busby (7) tackle Green Valley's Jaylen McKnig ...
Desert Pines' Damari Washington (21) and Ferrari Busby (7) tackle Green Valley's Jaylen McKnight (6) in the first half of a football game against Green Valley at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis — The senior had 200 yards and two touchdowns receiving, including the 34-yard game-winner with nine seconds left, and ran for a score in a 42-39 win over Chaparral.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 56-12 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Basic.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior had 176 yards rushing on 23 attempts in a 21-14 win over Desert Pines.

Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Centennial.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 33, Palo Verde 2

Bishop Gorman 51, Canyon Springs 0

Foothill 32, Legacy 12

Green Valley 21, Desert Pines 14

Liberty 55, Centennial 0

Class 4A

Clark 42, Durango 7

Coronado 62, Mojave 0

Del Sol 14, Western 7

Desert Oasis 42, Chaparral 39

Las Vegas 28, Basic 27

Shadow Ridge 64, Bonanza 3

Sierra Vista 21, Spring Valley 0

Silverado 56, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Class 3A

Eldorado 15, Boulder City 14

Virgin Valley 45, Rancho 0

Pahrump Valley 20, SLAM Nevada 18

Moapa Valley 48, Valley 6

Class 3A vs. independent

Mater East at Pinecrest Cadence, late

Class 2A

Calvary Chapel at Needles, late

White Pine 32, Lake Mead 15

Democracy Prep 63, Laughlin 0

The Meadows 20, Lincoln County 13

Class 1A

Beaver Dam at Sandy Valley, 6 p.m.

Spring Mountain 52, GV Christian 48

Mineral County 68, Round Mountain 0

Tonopah at Beatty, late

Saturday’s game

Indian Springs vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m., at Las Vegas High

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
All 96 Nevada high school football teams honored on Raiders’ giant helmet wall
All 96 Nevada high school football teams honored on Raiders’ giant helmet wall
2
Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
3
High school offenses still struggling to reach ‘midseason form’
High school offenses still struggling to reach ‘midseason form’
4
Class 5A football rankings: Gorman dominant in league opener
Class 5A football rankings: Gorman dominant in league opener
5
Bishop Gorman hosts Palo Verde in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman hosts Palo Verde in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill High School's Kendric Thomas (1) is tackled by Legacy High School's Daniel Thompson (9 ...
Quarterbacks spark Foothill to easy victory over Legacy
By Justin Lafferty Special to the / RJ

Jack Thow started Foothill’s victory over Class 5A Desert League opponent Legacy on Friday, then Billy Morse came in to close out the Falcons’ third consecutive win.