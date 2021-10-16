Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Top 5 football performances
Elijah Darwin, Desert Oasis — The junior had 250 yards and four touchdowns receiving in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.
Michael Kearns, Desert Pines — The junior was 14-for-19 for 131 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-14 win over Faith Lutheran.
Gunner Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Clark.
Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for seven touchdowns and ran for one in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.
Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 49, Palo Verde 0
Desert Pines 35, Faith Lutheran 14
Green Valley 43, Centennial 3
Class 4A
Basic 38, Del Sol 0
Cimarron-Memorial 27, Chaparral 21
Coronado 46, Spring Valley 6
Desert Oasis 59, Cheyenne 30
Shadow Ridge 54, Mojave 0
Sierra Vista 40, Bonanza 22
Silverado 60, Sunrise Mountain 0
Class 4A vs. 3A
Moapa Valley 35, Clark 28
Class 3A
Pahrump Valley 40, Eldorado 0
Virgin Valley 52, Western 0
Class 2A
Needles 34, Lake Mead 6
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 62, Round Mountain 0
Saturday’s games
Class 5A
Arbor View at Legacy, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
The Meadows at White Pine, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Mountain View at Spring Mountain, 6 p.m.