Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Faith Lutheran School's Blake Driscoll (6) tries to stop Desert Pines High School's Michael Kearns (9) during the first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Top 5 football performances

Elijah Darwin, Desert Oasis — The junior had 250 yards and four touchdowns receiving in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.

Michael Kearns, Desert Pines — The junior was 14-for-19 for 131 yards and two touchdowns passing and ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-14 win over Faith Lutheran.

Gunner Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 47 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 35-28 win over Clark.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for seven touchdowns and ran for one in a 59-30 win over Cheyenne.

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 49, Palo Verde 0

Desert Pines 35, Faith Lutheran 14

Foothill 31, Canyon Springs 0

Green Valley 43, Centennial 3

Class 4A

Basic 38, Del Sol 0

Cimarron-Memorial 27, Chaparral 21

Coronado 46, Spring Valley 6

Desert Oasis 59, Cheyenne 30

Las Vegas 10, Durango 7

Shadow Ridge 54, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 40, Bonanza 22

Silverado 60, Sunrise Mountain 0

Class 4A vs. 3A

Moapa Valley 35, Clark 28

Class 3A

Pahrump Valley 40, Eldorado 0

Virgin Valley 52, Western 0

Class 2A

Needles 34, Lake Mead 6

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 62, Round Mountain 0

Saturday’s games

Class 5A

Arbor View at Legacy, 9 a.m.

Class 2A

The Meadows at White Pine, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Mountain View at Spring Mountain, 6 p.m.