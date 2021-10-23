Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Top 5 football
Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.
Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 13-for-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Desert Pines.
Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior ran for two touchdowns and also scored on a 72-yard pass, a 52-yard punt return and 34-yard fumble return in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.
Nate Richter, Green Valley — The junior had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Faith Lutheran.
Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and a 45-yard scoring reception in a 35-7 win over Canyon Springs.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Arbor View 35, Canyon Springs 7
Bishop Gorman 59, Foothill 0
Green Valley 31, Faith Lutheran 27
Legacy 24, Palo Verde 14
Liberty 49, Desert Pines 7
Class 4A
Basic 41, Clark 6
Chaparral 21, Cheyenne 6
Silverado 76, Desert Oasis 20
Las Vegas 42, Del Sol 0
Shadow Ridge 41, Spring Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 46, Sunrise Mountain 6
Class 3A
Moapa Valley 46, Virgin Valley 28
Pahrump Valley 44, Valley 6
Boulder City 64, Pinecrest Cadence 0
SLAM Nevada 34, Eldorado 12
Class 2A
Lake Mead 48, Laughlin 6
The Meadows 27, Needles 7
Democracy Prep 27, White Pine 6
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 62, Tonopah 0
Spring Mountain 70, Sandy Valley 20
Saturday’s games
Class 3A
Western at Rancho, 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Mountain View at GV Christian, 1 p.m.