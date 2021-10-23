68°F
Football

Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 10:49 pm
 
Desert Oasis defensive end Xzavery Simi (28) unable to stop Silverado High's running back Donav ...
Desert Oasis defensive end Xzavery Simi (28) unable to stop Silverado High's running back Donavyn Pellot (2) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Top 5 football

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 13-for-20 for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Desert Pines.

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior ran for two touchdowns and also scored on a 72-yard pass, a 52-yard punt return and 34-yard fumble return in a 76-20 win over Desert Oasis.

Nate Richter, Green Valley — The junior had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-27 win over Faith Lutheran.

Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and a 45-yard scoring reception in a 35-7 win over Canyon Springs.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 35, Canyon Springs 7

Bishop Gorman 59, Foothill 0

Green Valley 31, Faith Lutheran 27

Legacy 24, Palo Verde 14

Liberty 49, Desert Pines 7

Class 4A

Basic 41, Clark 6

Chaparral 21, Cheyenne 6

Silverado 76, Desert Oasis 20

Las Vegas 42, Del Sol 0

Shadow Ridge 41, Spring Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 46, Sunrise Mountain 6

Class 3A

Moapa Valley 46, Virgin Valley 28

Pahrump Valley 44, Valley 6

Boulder City 64, Pinecrest Cadence 0

SLAM Nevada 34, Eldorado 12

Class 2A

Lake Mead 48, Laughlin 6

The Meadows 27, Needles 7

Democracy Prep 27, White Pine 6

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 62, Tonopah 0

Spring Mountain 70, Sandy Valley 20

Saturday’s games

Class 3A

Western at Rancho, 9 a.m.

Class 1A

Mountain View at GV Christian, 1 p.m.

1
Coronado routs Sierra Vista, wins 4A Sky League football title
2
Prep football playoff scenarios complicated by cancellations
3
Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley to face off in Hammer Game
4
Thursday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
5
Class 3A football rankings: The Hammer Game has arrived
Moapa Valley seniors pose with the Hammer following a 46-28 victory over Virgin Valley on Frida ...
Moapa Valley overcomes slow start to win Hammer Game
By Lindsey Smith Special to the / RJ

Moapa Valley had a rocky start but rolled once it got going, routing Virgin Valley on Friday night for its second consecutive victory in the Hammer Game.

Coronado's Chris Avila carries the ball out of bounds as several Sierra Vista players close in ...
Coronado routs Sierra Vista, wins 4A Sky League football title
By Lindsey Smith Special to the / RJ

Coronado quarterback Joshua Andrade threw for three touchdowns, and Jaylen Garrison scored two TDs as the Cougars secured a first-round bye in the Class 4A playoffs.