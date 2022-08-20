93°F
Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2022 - 10:09 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2022 - 10:11 pm
Bishop Gorman players pose following their win over Corner Canyon 42-7 during a football game a ...
Bishop Gorman players pose following their win over Corner Canyon 42-7 during a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top five performances

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 22-for-24 for 312 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 42-7 win over Corner Canyon (Utah). He also rushed for a score.

Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley — The junior was 11-for-14 for 272 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 54-20 win over Eldorado.

Darrell Finks, Canyon Springs — The senior ran for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California).

Tipisone Manu, Spring Valley — The junior ran for three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Chaparral.

Toby Sayphone, Rancho — The junior rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-6 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Faith Lutheran 37, Reed 13

Liberty 39, Palo Verde 7

Class 5A vs. out of state

Arbor View 7, Snow Canyon (Utah) 0

Austintown-Fitch (Ohio) 42, Foothill 10

Bishop Gorman 42, Corner Canyon (Utah) 7

Canyon Springs 18, Arcadia (California) 14

Orem (Utah) 21, Desert Pines 14

Class 5A vs. Class 4A

Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0

Silverado 57, Centennial 7

Class 4A

Basic 14, Desert Oasis 0

Clark 39, Cheyenne 8

Coronado 26, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Mojave 27, Del Sol 12

Spring Valley 45, Chaparral 7

Class 3A

Rancho 59, Pinecrest Cadence 6

SLAM Nevada 47, Western 8

Virgin Valley 54, Eldorado 20

Class 3A vs. out of state

Moapa Valley 26, Hurricane (Utah) 22

Class 2A vs. independent

Lake Mead 35, Somerset Losee 14

The Meadows 41, Mater East 8

Class 1A vs. out of state

Williams (Arizona) 32, Pahranagat Valley 22

Class 1A vs. independent

GV Christian 60, Sandy Valley 26

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

