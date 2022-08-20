Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s top five performances
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 22-for-24 for 312 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 42-7 win over Corner Canyon (Utah). He also rushed for a score.
Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley — The junior was 11-for-14 for 272 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 54-20 win over Eldorado.
Darrell Finks, Canyon Springs — The senior ran for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California).
Tipisone Manu, Spring Valley — The junior ran for three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Chaparral.
Toby Sayphone, Rancho — The junior rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-6 win over Pinecrest Cadence.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Faith Lutheran 37, Reed 13
Liberty 39, Palo Verde 7
Class 5A vs. out of state
Arbor View 7, Snow Canyon (Utah) 0
Austintown-Fitch (Ohio) 42, Foothill 10
Bishop Gorman 42, Corner Canyon (Utah) 7
Canyon Springs 18, Arcadia (California) 14
Orem (Utah) 21, Desert Pines 14
Class 5A vs. Class 4A
Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0
Silverado 57, Centennial 7
Class 4A
Basic 14, Desert Oasis 0
Clark 39, Cheyenne 8
Coronado 26, Cimarron-Memorial 8
Mojave 27, Del Sol 12
Spring Valley 45, Chaparral 7
Class 3A
Rancho 59, Pinecrest Cadence 6
SLAM Nevada 47, Western 8
Virgin Valley 54, Eldorado 20
Class 3A vs. out of state
Moapa Valley 26, Hurricane (Utah) 22
Class 2A vs. independent
Lake Mead 35, Somerset Losee 14
The Meadows 41, Mater East 8
Class 1A vs. out of state
Williams (Arizona) 32, Pahranagat Valley 22
Class 1A vs. independent
GV Christian 60, Sandy Valley 26
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.