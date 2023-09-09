Gorman blasts California team to finish perfect out-of-state slate

The No. 2-ranked Bishop Gorman football team took advantage of numerous errors to build a big first-half lead at home Friday against No. 13 Centennial (California).

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball while just out of grasp of Centennial outside linebacker Jonathan McKinley II (12) during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) dives into the sidelines on a carry after Centennial couldn’t tackle him during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman student section is full while their cheerleaders pump up the crowd during a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) runs through an attempted tackle by Centennial linebacker Syncere Brackett (6) during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Devon Rice (3) dives into the end zone to score while under pressure from Centennial defensive back Charles Castille (24) during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman students cheer while their team has a deep lead during the first half in a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Elija Lofton, right, dives into the end zone to score while tackled by Centennial defensive back Charles Castille (24) during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows (30) congratulates his teammate Elija Lofton (9) on his touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman tight end Eli Yamauchi (45) reaches to catch a touchdown pass during the first half in a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington (5) stops Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) from catching the ball during the first half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If there was any question of a letdown following an emotional win over Miami Central last week, Bishop Gorman needed just five plays to put those concerns to rest Friday night.

The Gaels stopped Centennial (Corona, California) on four straight plays on the game’s first drive to force a turnover on downs, and senior running back Devon Rice scored on a 29-yard TD run on Gorman’s ensuing possession.

It wouldn’t get any closer as Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, rolled to a 56-28 home win over No. 13 Centennial in its final nonleague game.

The Gaels’ defense recovered three fumbles, forced two fourth-down stops and had an interception in the first half.

The final fumble recovery for Gorman (4-0) came late in the first half when Centennial (2-2) was driving inside the Gaels’ 10-yard line. Gorman sophomore defensive lineman Key’trin Harris scooped up a fumble by Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet to preserve the Gaels’ 35-7 lead going into halftime.

Rice rushed for 98 yards on 10 first-half carries and scored twice in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Micah Alejado completed 8 of 10 first-half passes for 87 yards and threw three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Gorman recovered its first fumble on Centennial’s second drive when sophomore defensive lineman Prince Williams picked up the loose ball.

The Gaels didn’t score on that drive, but their defense got them another drive after a punt.

Gorman freshman defensive back Hayden Stepp intercepted Longstreet on a diving effort to set the Gaels up with prime field position. Three plays later, the Gaels jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run from Rice.

Centennial answered on its next possession when senior running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. broke off a 38-yard touchdown run.

The Gaels answered right back as Alejado connected with tight end Elija Lofton on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Williams picked up his second fumble recovery late in the first quarter as Gorman led 21-7 after the first 12 minutes.

Alejado took advantage of his defense gifting him another possession as he scrambled to his left and found Lofton on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Gorman’s defense forced another fourth-down stop midway through the second quarter.

The drive ended in another touchdown as Alejado found sophomore tight end Eli Yamauchi on a 2-yard touchdown pass to give the Gaels their 35-7 halftime advantage.

Gorman begins Class 5A Division I league play when it hosts Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday.

