94°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Football

Gorman finishes regular season with 52-0 win at Clark

By Sean Ammerman Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 11:46 pm
 

Bishop Gorman’s status as the top seed from the Southwest League was already secured coming into its regular season finale Friday at Clark.

With everything set, the goal for the No. 1 Gaels was to go into the postseason on a high note.

By scoring on every possession and keeping the Chargers out of the end zone, Bishop Gorman’s football team was successful by all measures. Even tough-to-please head coach Kenny Sanchez had difficulty finding faults in his team’s 52-0 victory.

“We wanted to make sure we finished on offense, and we really wanted to make sure we got a shutout for the last game,” Sanchez said. “We did all that. It was also important to stay healthy and to go into the playoffs with a full head of steam.”

Gorman’s first team, which played only until halftime, was virtually flawless. It took the offense less than a minute to drive 66 yards and put points on the board. Quarterback Micah Bowens scored the first touchdown for the Gaels (7-3, 6-0 Southwest League) on a 1-yard sneak that was set up by a 63-yard run by Amod Cianelli on the previous play.

While Cianelli only played on Gorman’s first two possessions, he netted 97 yards on seven carries. His five consecutive rushes on the Gaels’ second drive set up a 5-yard touchdown by fellow running back Ikaika Ragsdale.

Gorman’s next three scores all came from passes by Bowens, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 66 yards. Blaze Boudreau got one touchdown reception from 8 yards out, and Donovan Smith caught TD passes of 20 and 8 yards.

Smith’s second touchdown, which was on the first play of the second quarter, started the running clock that went for the rest of the game.

“The passing game was good,” Smith said. “Our run game was working too, so we try to throw in those little passes whenever we can. We always set each other up well so we all can make plays. That lets us spread the ball around.”

The Gorman first-string offense squeezed in one more touchdown when Bowens ran it in from the 5-yard line midway through the second quarter.

“Our offense has gotten a lot better since the first part of the season,” Sanchez said. “We’re pretty young with a new quarterback and new receivers. It has taken a little while for those guys to jell. We thought it would happen sooner than later. But, hey, there’s no time like the present.”

Meanwhile, the Gaels’ defense was just as dominant. Clark (1-9, 1-5) had just one first down in the first half.

The Chargers managed to get one big play, a 40-yard rush from Devon Lavender that came on a fake punt in the third quarter. That play made up nearly half of Clark’s 101 yards of total offense.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.