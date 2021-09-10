High school kickoff time changed at most CCSD stadiums

Most high school football games played at Clark County School District venues will kick off at 6 p.m. beginning next week.

Shadow Ridge High School's Jaquieze Holland (25) is tackled by Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The change was confirmed by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and CCSD on Friday.

“We received word from the Clark County School District athletic office today that effective next Friday, varsity football games on their properties would start an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.,” NIAA coordinator of sports Bartt Davis said in a text message.

The change will not affect games played at Boulder City, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley or Thursday Night Lights games. Also, CCSD schools playing on non-CCSD properties will “adhere to the established time set by the host school or site,” according to a message sent from CCSD communications to high school principals and athletic administrators.

The message said the decision was made “in consultation with CCSD High School Principals, CCSD School Police, CCSD District Athletic Office and out of an abundance of caution.”

The district did not specifically address the reason for the move, but it comes a week after an incident involving a fight and gunfire in the parking lot at a Desert Oasis High game.

