High school offenses still struggling to reach ‘midseason form’
After a year off and with all the issues surrounding this season that have taken players and even teams off the field, the offenses haven’t caught up to the defenses.
It’s common to hear coaches speak early in the season about how their defense is ahead of the offense.
Usually by midseason, however, both sides of the ball are playing at their peak. At least, that’s the goal for a team to get into “midseason form.”
But after a year off and with all the issues surrounding this season that have taken players and teams off the field, the offenses haven’t quite caught up — even with only four weeks left in the regular season.
“The level of play is pretty much the same as usual, but the offenses aren’t as potent as they were in years past,” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. “They’re still good, but not as good as in years past. I think that’s why you see a lot of low-scoring games in the valley this season.”
It makes sense that offenses would come along slower. There are simply more moving parts to most offenses, which makes for a greater learning curve. Teams with less experienced players — which is the vast majority of them this season — take time to develop chemistry and timing, especially in the passing game.
Coaches have been forced to remind themselves that the players had a year off and to allow them to develop at their own pace.
“When you’re doing this for so many consecutive years, you know where you should be at this time of the year,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “We’ve had to do it at a different pace. We lost valuable reps during the past year, but there’s nothing you can do to speed up the process.”
While most teams didn’t get the chance to play last season, they were allowed to have padded practices during the spring and some went to camps over the summer.
That didn’t make up for the lost time of missing a full season, but it gave coaches a chance to get the players moving again.
“Having spring practice was a big deal for us,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said. “The kids were locked up, so to speak, in their house for 18 months. Getting them back out and dealing with the football aspect of things was hard. We spent a month, month and a half just on conditioning.”
Some of the teams that have been potent offensively are ones with experienced players in key positions. That’s the case for Desert Oasis and Silverado in Class 4A and Desert Pines in 5A, who all returned their starting quarterback.
Desert Oasis QB Tyler Stott leads the valley with 1,623 yards passing and 21 touchdown passes. Brandon Tunnell has thrown for eight TDs and run for three for Silverado, and Rjay Tagataese has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception despite Desert Pines having had two games canceled.
Those three teams are 12-2 and averaging 41.7 points combined.
Foothill doesn’t have its quarterback from two years ago, and it has only one player with varsity experience. But Brown never worried about where to go with the ball, not with do-it-all threat Kendric Thomas on the roster. He wanted Thomas to get the ball as much as possible, and the senior has responded with 400 yards rushing and five TDs and 98 yards receiving and 2 TDs in three games.
“That’s exactly what’s been happening,” said Brown, whose Falcons are 2-1 with two cancellations. “His experience, that helps, along with the talent. We’ve been waiting for some other guys to step up, and they’re starting to, but we expect (Thomas) to keep getting the ball a lot.”
Teal said there were days when the youth on the field showed during preseason practices. At those times, he tried to remind himself that the Grizzlies weren’t the only ones who had a long way to go.
“I’m one of the longest-tenured coaches in the (Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association), and I talked to some of the others about what was going on with their teams,” Teal said. “It was frustrating in the beginning, but I did feel a little better when (the other guys) that we have relationships with said they were going through the same things.”
Top 5 games
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Green Valley at Desert Pines — The matchup of a Green Valley offense that averages 40 points and a Desert Pines defense that has allowed an average of 12 points against in-state opponents should be fun.
Legacy at Foothill — Legacy hasn’t scored more than 18 points in any of its four games but is seeking a 2-0 start to Class 5A Desert League play. Kendric Thomas ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 42-20 win over Palo Verde.
Palo Verde at Arbor View — Both teams are trying to avoid an 0-2 start to Desert League play. Palo Verde turned the ball over six times in its 42-20 loss to Foothill, and Arbor View couldn’t get anything going in a 52-0 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Durango at Clark — Durango missed an opportunity to open 4A Mountain League play with a win last week when its game against Del Sol was canceled. Clark took its first loss in its Mountain opener, 41-0 to Las Vegas.
Centennial at Liberty — The last time these teams met, Liberty beat Centennial 50-7 for the 2019 state title. Liberty has maintained its status as one of the state’s best teams, but Centennial has struggled all season, including a 62-0 loss to Desert Pines last week.
Other games
Friday
Class 5A
Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Bonanza at Shadow Ridge
Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado
Del Sol at Western
Desert Oasis at Chaparral
Mojave at Coronado
Spring Valley at Sierra Vista
Class 3A
Boulder City at Eldorado
Rancho at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.
SLAM Nevada at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A vs. independent
Mater East at Pinecrest Cadence, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Calvary Chapel at Needles, 7 p.m.
Lake Mead at White Pine
Laughlin at Democracy Prep, 7 p.m.
The Meadows at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Beaver Dam at Sandy Valley
GV Christian at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.
Mineral County at Round Mountain, 7 p.m.
Tonopah at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A
Indian Springs vs. Mountain View, at Las Vegas High