High school top 5: Desert Pines’ Jovantae Barnes tops RB list
Desert Pines senior running back Jovantae Barnes is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the valley, and the four-star recruit has 35 scholarship offers.
If there is one position in the valley with the most unknowns, running back might be it.
Other than three proven, top-flight upperclassmen who are back for 2021, there aren’t too many sure things at the position. How new starters perform will go a long way in determining many teams’ success.
Here are the Review-Journal’s top five running backs entering the season:
Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior four-star recruit has 35 offers. He is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the valley after running for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries in 2019.
Cam Barfield, Bishop Gorman — The senior Boston College commit ran for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 159 yards in 2019.
Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The versatile senior ran for 694 yards and three touchdowns on 119 carries and caught 34 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
John Agounke, Silverado — The senior should be in for a big season as the Skyhawks’ primary ball carrier after picking up 267 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in 2019.
Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior got a taste of varsity play in 2019 with 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.
