High school top 5: Desert Pines’ Jovantae Barnes tops RB list

Desert Pines' running back Jovantae Barnes (22) pushes through a tackle from Arbor View's quarterback Jack Branham (12) and defensive end Zavier Alston (22) during the Mountain Region semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. Desert Pines High School won 35-7. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bishop Gorman's Cam Barfield (3) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quester of a football game against Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Foothill's Kendric Thomas (2) runs the ball past Silverado defenders during the second half of a 4A Desert Region football playoff game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Foothill won 20-7. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's John Agounke (6) runs the ball against Foothill during the first half of a 4A Desert Region football playoff game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If there is one position in the valley with the most unknowns, running back might be it.

Other than three proven, top-flight upperclassmen who are back for 2021, there aren’t too many sure things at the position. How new starters perform will go a long way in determining many teams’ success.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five running backs entering the season:

Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior four-star recruit has 35 offers. He is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the valley after running for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries in 2019.

Cam Barfield, Bishop Gorman — The senior Boston College commit ran for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 159 yards in 2019.

Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The versatile senior ran for 694 yards and three touchdowns on 119 carries and caught 34 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

John Agounke, Silverado — The senior should be in for a big season as the Skyhawks’ primary ball carrier after picking up 267 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in 2019.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior got a taste of varsity play in 2019 with 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.

