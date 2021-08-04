High school top 5: Gorman’s Jake Taylor tops offensive line list

Bishop Gorman senior tackle Jake Taylor is the top offensive lineman in the valley. He started for the Gaels in 2019 and has committed to Oklahoma.

Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford and right tackle Vili Fetapai, 78, joke during Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association Media Day at Sierra Gold in Las Vegas Thursday, July 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Offensive line is one of the few positions in which experience among the top high school players in the valley isn’t lacking.

The top five is made up of players who were starters in 2019, have more than one scholarship offer or both.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five offensive linemen entering the season:

Jake Taylor, Bishop Gorman — The senior Oklahoma commit has the rare combination of size and quickness possessed by elite tackles, attributes that have him ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in Nevada for the 2022 class.

B.J. Brooks, Desert Pines — The massive sophomore guard has already drawn scholarship offers from some of the nation’s top schools. He is seen by some as the top offensive line recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

Jesse Wilson, Liberty — The senior started at tackle on Liberty’s Class 4A state championship team in 2019.

Vili Fetapai, Faith Lutheran — The senior tackle started for the Crusaders in 2019 and in the four-game 2020 season.

Cooper Teague, Arbor View — The junior has two scholarship offers and the versatility to play center or tackle.

