High school top 5: Liberty’s Jayden Maiava tops QB list

Maiava, who threw for 3,317 yards and 41 touchdowns as a sophomore in Hawaii, joins a Liberty squad hoping to repeat its 2019 state championship.

Desert Pines' Rjay Tagataese (15) looks to pass during the first half of a football game against Bishop Manogue at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado (12) looks for an open pass against Faith Lutheran during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Tyrone McCoy (5) with Donte Washington (3) tackles Arbor View's Kyle Holmes (17) during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The bar at the quarterback position keeps rising as teams throw the ball more than ever before.

Four of the top signal-callers in the valley will be paired with elite receivers in Liberty’s Germie Bernard, Desert Pines’ Jett Solomon, Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch and Arbor View’s Kyri Shoals, which should help make those offenses even more explosive.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five quarterbacks entering the 2021 season.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior UNLV commit, who spent his freshman year at Sierra Vista, moved back to the valley after throwing for 3,317 yards and 41 touchdowns for Kaimuki in Hawaii in 2019.

Rjay Tagataese, Desert Pines — The senior led the Jaguars to the 2019 Class 4A state semifinals, throwing for 2,841 yards and 29 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019, which should help the Diamondbacks be explosive on offense despite their youth.

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore burst onto the scene with 228 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 43-0 win over Faith Lutheran last spring.

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View — The Aggies aren’t known as a passing juggernaut, but they are making the spread their primary offense. That should mean more chances to throw for Holmes, who had 851 yards and eight TDs passing in 2019.

