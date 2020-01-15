Kenny Sanchez resigns as Bishop Gorman’s football coach

Kenny Sanchez was 65-8 in five seasons as Gorman’s football coach, leading the Gaels to four state championships and two mythical national titles.

Kenny Sanchez will not return as football coach at Bishop Gorman High School, according to sources close to the school.(Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez, middle, leads the Gaels onto the field before the start of their home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez and his players celebrate after defeating Reno's Bishop Manogue 69-26 in the NIAA high school football championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez and his players celebrate after defeating Reno's Bishop Manogue 69-26 in the NIAA high school football championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, center, gets a Gatorade (water) shower by his players Tate Martell (18), left, and Alex Perry (4) as the game comes to an end for a win 88-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez gets soaked by his players in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez talks to an assistant coach during the Bishop Gorman High School Kahuku High School game at Bishop Gorman in Summerlin on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez argues a call during the Bishop Gorman High School Kahuku High School game at Bishop Gorman in Summerlin on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez reaches his hand for Biaggio Walsh (7) after his touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez draws an unsportsmanlike penalty after yelling at the referees in the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Gorman won 48-7. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez, center, shakes hands with players after their 34-7 win over De La Salle at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kenny Sanchez has resigned as football coach at Bishop Gorman, the school announced Wednesday.

Sanchez has been the Gaels’ coach since 2015 and compiled a 65-8 record in five seasons. Gorman won Class 4A state championships in each of Sanchez’s first four seasons, running the school’s streak to 10, and mythical national championships in 2015 and 2016.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities Bishop Gorman has given me over the years and proud of what we accomplished as a program,” Sanchez said in a statement released by the school. “I wish to thank everyone who helped us create such a special legacy, especially the assistant coaches and players. I would also like to thank the administration, staff, alumni and the entire Bishop Gorman community.

“Lastly, none of it would have been possible without the support of my family. It is best at this time for me to step away while I consider other opportunities.”

The Gaels had won 115 straight games against in-state opponents before losing to Liberty 30-24 in overtime in the 2019 Desert Region final. Sanchez served as defensive coordinator under his brother Tony from 2009 to 2014.

Sanchez, who also resigned his position as a dean of students, met with the team after school Wednesday to inform the players of his decision. He said he kept his remarks short because “it’s not about a single person.”

“It’s about the kids. I just told them to keep working hard,” Sanchez said. “This program, the field, the facilities, they all exist because of the players — not the coaches, not the administrators.”

Athletic director Grant Rice said Gorman will move quickly to hire a coach. The Gaels’ assistant coaches are leading team workouts in the interim.

“We appreciate the contributions Kenny has made to Bishop Gorman, and we believe he will continue to be successful, impacting lives for years to come,” Rice said in the school’s statement.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.