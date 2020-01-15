Kenny Sanchez resigns as Bishop Gorman’s football coach
Kenny Sanchez was 65-8 in five seasons as Gorman’s football coach, leading the Gaels to four state championships and two mythical national titles.
Kenny Sanchez has resigned as football coach at Bishop Gorman, the school announced Wednesday.
Sanchez has been the Gaels’ coach since 2015 and compiled a 65-8 record in five seasons. Gorman won Class 4A state championships in each of Sanchez’s first four seasons, running the school’s streak to 10, and mythical national championships in 2015 and 2016.
“I am grateful for all the opportunities Bishop Gorman has given me over the years and proud of what we accomplished as a program,” Sanchez said in a statement released by the school. “I wish to thank everyone who helped us create such a special legacy, especially the assistant coaches and players. I would also like to thank the administration, staff, alumni and the entire Bishop Gorman community.
“Lastly, none of it would have been possible without the support of my family. It is best at this time for me to step away while I consider other opportunities.”
The Gaels had won 115 straight games against in-state opponents before losing to Liberty 30-24 in overtime in the 2019 Desert Region final. Sanchez served as defensive coordinator under his brother Tony from 2009 to 2014.
Sanchez, who also resigned his position as a dean of students, met with the team after school Wednesday to inform the players of his decision. He said he kept his remarks short because “it’s not about a single person.”
“It’s about the kids. I just told them to keep working hard,” Sanchez said. “This program, the field, the facilities, they all exist because of the players — not the coaches, not the administrators.”
Athletic director Grant Rice said Gorman will move quickly to hire a coach. The Gaels’ assistant coaches are leading team workouts in the interim.
“We appreciate the contributions Kenny has made to Bishop Gorman, and we believe he will continue to be successful, impacting lives for years to come,” Rice said in the school’s statement.
