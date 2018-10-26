Lake Mead-Calvary Chapel game ends in double forfeit

Thursday’s game between Calvary Chapel and Lake Mead was ruled a double forfeit shortly before halftime after persistent personal fouls and chippy play culminated in an on-field scuffle.

Both teams had seen players ejected earlier in the second quarter and the bad blood lingered. After the Lions failed to convert on a fourth-down reverse option pass in Lake Mead territory, players from both teams got tangled up in a wrestling match after the whistle. This was the last action of the night, as the game officials brought a halt to the proceedings with 34 seconds left in the half.

Calvary Chapel led the host Eagles 18-13 when the game was stopped.

“Because they called the game, we lose,” said Lions head coach Brett Russell. “We forfeit our playoff game as well (next week).”