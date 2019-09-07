Las Vegas High rides big plays to 39-28 win at Silverado

Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw for 248 yards and touchdown passes of 75 and 64 yards to Miles Davis, and the Wildcats’ defense scored twice Friday night against the Skyhawks.

Silverado High's running back Aginae Cunningham (2) is tackled by Las Vegas High defense during the first half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silverado High's running back John Agonke (6) scrambles away from Las Vegas High defense during the first half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's quarterback Ja'shawn Scroggins, second right, runs with the ball during the first half of their football game against Silverado High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's quarterback Ja'shawn Scroggins sets up to pass the ball during the first half of their football game at against Silverao High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silverado High's Jeremy Alipio (25) returns punt during the first half of their football game against Las Vegas High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's quarterback Ja'shawn Scroggins sets up to pass the ball during the first half of their football game at against Silverao High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silverado High's running back Aginae Cunningham (2) celebrates his touchdown with his teammate running back Jacob Mendez (12) during the first half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's Jay Curtis (5) scrambles away from Silverado High's quarterback Ryan Kelly (8) during the first half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's Jay Curtis (5) scrambles away from Silverado High's quarterback Ryan Kelly (8) during the first half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silverado High's running back John Agonke (6) runs with the ball as his teammate Aginae Cunningham (2) clears the way during the first half of their football game against Las Vegas High at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High players celebrate their 39-28 win against Silverado High during the second half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas High's wide receiver Dalten Silet (13) avoids a tackle from Silverado High's Jeremy Alipio (25) during the second half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silverado High's wide receiver Ryan Thomas (14) catches for a touchdown as Las Vegas High's wide receiver Victory David (4) tries but unable to block a pass during the second half of their football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Big plays can turn the tide in any game, and most of them went in Las Vegas High’s favor Friday night.

Miles Davis caught touchdown passes of 75 and 64 yards from Ja’Shawn Scroggins, and the Wildcats scored twice on defense to stay unbeaten with a 39-28 road victory over Silverado.

Las Vegas forced four turnovers, including an 8-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Devyn Perkins that made it a 33-14 lead and a 60-yard interception return for a score from Layne Adaro on the game’s final play.

“That was huge. It was good that we got those turnovers because they’re huge momentum shifts,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “We practice those things, and when they come open and we execute those types of plays, it’s really awesome to see.”

The Wildcats (3-0) led 19-14 at halftime and increased their advantage when Scroggins hit a pass over the middle to Davis, who ducked under a defender and raced for the 64-yard TD that gave them a two-score lead.

“It’s a great connection,” Scroggins said. “We’ve been playing together for two years, and he’s like an older brother to me.”

Silverado (1-1) got back into the game on a 38-yard touchdown strike from Brandon Tunnell to his twin brother, Bryson, late in the third quarter. Brandon Tunnell struck again midway through the fourth on a 31-yard pass to Ryan Thomas, who was interfered with on the play but caught the pass as he lay on the ground in the end zone.

The Wildcats had a chance to put the game away, but Scroggins was stopped inches short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal with 1:49 to play. Brandon and Bryson Tunnell connected again, this time on a 28-yard pass to get the Skyhawks out of the shadow of their goal line, but Adaro then made his interception return.

“Sometimes when we overthink things, that’s when we make mental errors,” Capetillo said. “They made adjustments, but at the end of that half, we were able to finish that game.”

Scroggins threw for 248 yards and the two touchdowns but was intercepted twice in the second half. Jay Curtis added 161 yards rushing and one TD.

Aginae Cunningham rushed for 164 yards and a TD for Silverado, and Brandon Tunnell threw for 97 yards on his three completions.

“Those things (them coming back), you don’t really want,” Capetillo said. “But I love the kids’ perseverance. They held on, they played as a team and stuck together in the end. Those are the things we preach every day in practice.”

