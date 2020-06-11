Legacy QB Evan Olaes commits to Colorado State

Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes has committed to Colorado State after a junior season in which he threw for 3,186 yards and 26 TDs and ran for 1,152 yards and 14 scores.

Legacy's quarterback Evan Olaes (7) looks to throw the ball as Las Vegas' Markell Jackson (57) looks on during the first quarter of a football game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct.11, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound left-hander, listed as a three-star recruit by rivals.com, chose the Rams over Air Force and Army, among others. Olaes said he’s excited to play for first-year coach Steve Addazio and offensive coordinator Joey Lynch.

“They’re building a new culture there, and Coach Lynch, you look at what he did at Ball State and it fits me well,” Olaes said. “They’re great guys, very family oriented, they care about their players, and you feel that from them.”

Olaes said Colorado State’s engineering program and its location in Fort Collins with mountains and lakes that provide opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities also were determining factors in his commitment.

Olaes is the second player from the valley to commit to Colorado State, joining Centennial athlete Gerick Robinson.

“I wouldn’t say we’re best buds, but we’ve played against each other since youth ball, and you can tell he’s such a great kid,” Olaes said of Robinson. “I’m very excited to go up there with him. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. I know his dad, too, and they’re great people.”

