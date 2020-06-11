103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Legacy QB Evan Olaes commits to Colorado State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 2:03 pm
 

Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes, who threw for 3,186 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 1,152 yards and 14 scores last season as a junior, has committed to play at Colorado State.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound left-hander, listed as a three-star recruit by rivals.com, chose the Rams over Air Force and Army, among others. Olaes said he’s excited to play for first-year coach Steve Addazio and offensive coordinator Joey Lynch.

“They’re building a new culture there, and Coach Lynch, you look at what he did at Ball State and it fits me well,” Olaes said. “They’re great guys, very family oriented, they care about their players, and you feel that from them.”

Olaes said Colorado State’s engineering program and its location in Fort Collins with mountains and lakes that provide opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities also were determining factors in his commitment.

Olaes is the second player from the valley to commit to Colorado State, joining Centennial athlete Gerick Robinson.

“I wouldn’t say we’re best buds, but we’ve played against each other since youth ball, and you can tell he’s such a great kid,” Olaes said of Robinson. “I’m very excited to go up there with him. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. I know his dad, too, and they’re great people.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

 

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
3
Man robs casino cage on Las Vegas Strip, gets away briefly
Man robs casino cage on Las Vegas Strip, gets away briefly
4
Raiders players give fans intimate show at Las Vegas park
Raiders players give fans intimate show at Las Vegas park
5
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Liberty players celebrate after defeating Centennial 50-7 to win the Class 4A state football ch ...
Nevada Preps awards — Team of the Year
By / RJ

The Liberty football team overcame an 0-5 start to win its final 10 games and first state title to earn the Review-Journal’s Nevada Preps Team of the Year award.

Liberty's Zyrus Fiaseu (30) rushes the ball for a touchdown to win in overtime as Bishop Gorman ...
Nevada Preps awards — Game of the Year
By / RJ

Liberty ended 10-time state football champion Bishop Gorman’s 115-game winning streak against in-state opponents in the Nevada Preps Game of the Year.