Liberty drops back-and-forth battle with Arizona school

The Patriots led 12-0 in the first half and twice after halftime but couldn’t hold on in a 36-33 loss to Libery (Arizona) at home Friday night.

(Getty)

Shane Pitts made three field goals, including a 33-yarder with 45 seconds to go, and Liberty (Arizona) edged Liberty 36-33 on the road Friday.

In a back-and-forth contest, the home-standing Patriots had a nearly 100-year interception from Lehi Ausage to take a 12-0 lead, but the Lions responded with 12 straight points to tie the game at halftime.

The game was tied three more times in the second half, with Zyrus Fiaseu pulling the Patriots (0-5) ahead with two of his three rushing touchdowns. A pair of big kickoff returns led to scores for the Lions (4-1), who stopped the Patriots to a three-and-out on their last possession to set up the game-winning field goal.

Legacy 20, Green Valley 18 — At Green Valley, Evan Olaes scored on 15-yard touchdown run with roughly a minute left to lift Legacy to the win.

Jamari Cannon had a key interception, which led to the go-ahead score, while Lee Wilson preserved the win for the Longhorns (2-2) with a sack on the game’s final play.

Olaes, the Longhorns’ quarterback, ran 17 times for 90 yards and scored all three Legacy’s touchdowns on the ground. He also was 15-for-20 passing for 171 yards. Aaron Holloway caught seven passes for 86 yards for the Longhorns.

The Gators (2-3) led 3-0 at halftime and scored 15 fourth-quarter points but came up short for the third straight game.

Las Vegas 38, Rancho 6 — Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Miles Davis, and won the Bone Game for the 24th consecutive year.

J’quan Curtis added two rushing scores for the Wildcats (4-0), who jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime.

Devyn Perkins had a strip and a fumble recovery defensively for the Wildcats. Rancho (1-4) scored its only touchdown after a Las Vegas fumble in the third quarter.

Desert Oasis 56, Sierra Vista 14 — At Sierra Vista, Tyler Stott threw for three touchdowns to lift the Diamondbacks to a convincing win in the Southwest League opener for both teams.

Stott hit William Jordan for a pair of touchdown passes during a 28-point second quarter for the Diamondbacks (3-1, 1-0). Janorris Sejour also caught a receiving touchdown for Desert Oasis. Christian Vaughn ran for two scores, and Jimmy Halsell added a rushing touchdown.

Sierra Vista (0-5, 0-1) got a 47-yard touchdown pass from Tavita Seloti to Micah Reyes and a rushing touchdown from Malachi Greene but was blanked in the second half.

Faith Lutheran 28, Bakersfield Christian (California) 21 — At Bakersfield, Calif., Riley Schwartz threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Thornton with 35 seconds left to lift the Crusaders to their first win.

Schwartz finished with 150 yards and three scores — all of which went to Thornton — through the air for Faith Lutheran (1-3), which surrendered a 21-7 lead before coming through with the late score. Thornton caught eight passes for 131 yards, and Julian Rohan scored on a 94-yard kickoff return.

Jaden Rhodes intercepted two passes, and Hunter Kaupiko added another for the Crusaders’ defense, which also recorded four sacks.

Clayton Valley (California) 35, Canyon Springs 6 — Donzamon Lewis-Bealer threw for 143 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter to Javeion Davison, but it wasn’t enough in the Pioneers’ loss.

Clayton Valley scored the first 21 points and put it away with two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns. Davison had three catches for 75 yards, while Martin Blake added 101 all-purpose yards for Canyon Springs (0-3).

Valley 19, SLAM Academy 14 — At Chaparral, Jarrett Zibert threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Montae Pate late in the second quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score.

Zibert also ran for a score, and J.C. Bingham added a rushing touchdown as Vikings (2-3) took a 13-0 lead. SLAM Academy (2-3) scored twice to take a 14-13 edge before Zibert’s scoring pass pushed Valley back in front again.

Neither team scored in the second half. Valley’s John Baloyot recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to help preserve the Vikings’ win.

Boulder City 35, Western 0 — At Western, Devon Walker ran for two scores and caught another one, and the Eagles won their third straight.

Parker Reynolds threw for a pair of scores for Boulder City (3-1), which scored all of its points in the first half. Toby Schaper added a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Western fell to 1-3.

Del Sol 57, Sunrise Mountain 27 — At Sunrise Mountain, Damani Wilks ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Dragons bounced back with a road victory.

Jayden Faumuina rushed for two touchdowns, and Maalik Flowers hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass for the Del sol (2-3), which used a big second quarter to jump a 30-13 halftime. Rich Biago added a 70-yard kickoff return for a score for Del Sol.

Sunrise Mountain dropped to 1-3.

Mountain View 46, Beaver Dam 6 — At Mountain View, Alex Diaz ran for 104 yards and five touchdowns, and the Saints ended a 24-game losing streak.

Beaver Dam scored first and led 6-0 after the first quarter, but it was all Mountain View after that. The Saints scored twice on defense, a 72-yard Nick Santana interception return and Austin Wood 74-yard fumble return on the final play of the game.

The Saints’ last win was a 48-12 decision over Laughlin in the last game of 2015.