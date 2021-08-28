Liberty rolls behind Jayden Maiava’s 4 touchdown passes

Liberty quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for four touchdown passes, and the Patriot defense did the rest in a 40-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Jayden Maiava threw for four touchdowns, and the Liberty defense did the rest in a 40-0 home win over Canyon Springs.

Two of Maiava’s scoring strikes went to Germie Bernard, while Ethan Hilliard and Anthony Jones added one TD reception apiece for the Patriots (2-0).

Champ Kapanui added two rushing touchdowns for Liberty, which defeated a fellow Class 5A team for the second straight week. Canyon Springs (0-2) has yet to get going offensively, scoring six total points in its two losses.

■ Green Valley 63, Chaparral 0 — At Green Valley, the Gators got two touchdowns apiece from Jaylen McKnight, Mark Rericich and Josiah Edwards in an easy win.

The Gators (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and picked up a safety on defense for the second straight week. Chaparral dropped to 0-1 after last week’s game was canceled.

■ Durango 32, Centennial 28 — At Durango, Maverick Cormier thew two touchdown passes, and the Trailblazers held off a late comeback attempt to earn their first win.

In a back-and-forth matchup, Cormier connected with Braden Iverson and Jaxson Young. Cole Marquez added two short touchdown runs, and Andre Washington returned a blocked punt 40 yards to paydirt for Durango, which stopped Centennial (0-2) on fourth down in the final seconds to secure the win.

■ Legacy 8, Las Vegas 7 — At Legacy, Raekwon Weatherspoon returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Damarion Holloway ran in the 2-point conversion for the winning score.

Las Vegas struck first, on a 5-yard run by Adonis Jackson, and the score remained that way until Weatherspoon’s heroics. The Longhorns (1-0) had their game last week against Faith Lutheran canceled but gave new coach Zach Monticelli a win on his first try. Las Vegas fell to 1-1.

■ Palo Verde 33, Sierra Vista 12 — At Sierra Vista, Edward Rhambo took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, and the Panthers never looked back in their first win.

Rhambo also caught an 82-yard touchdown pass from Davis Whetten, and Paisley Nichelson ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Donovan Bell added a 65-yard scoring burst for Palo Verde (1-1). Sierra Vista dropped to 0-2.

■ Mojave 21, Sunrise Mountain 14 — At Sunrise Mountain, the Rattlers took home the trophy in the first installment of the Air Space Showdown.

Mojave (2-0) stopped Sunrise Mountain from the 10-yard line with three seconds left to clinch the win. The Miners, who were hurt by four turnovers, fell to 0-1 after their opener last week was canceled.

■ Virgin Valley 47, Eldorado 0 — At Virgin Valley, Gavin Brown was 14-for-18 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bulldogs cruised.

Ethan Workman ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and Benson Leavitt caught two passes for 101 yards and two scores for Virgin Valley (2-0), which has outscored its first two opponents 93-0. Eldorado fell to 0-2.

■ Francis Parker (Calif.) 62, The Meadows 48 — At Francis Parker, the Mustangs ran up 541 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough in a high-scoring battle.

Sean Gosse threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns, Dawson Levine ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan Hannig caught seven passes for 178 yards and a score, but they couldn’t rally from trailing 50-22 at halftime.

■ Pahranagat Valley 36, Williams (Ariz.) 16 — At Williams, Gage Davis was 15-for-22 passing for 182 yards and four touchdowns, and the Panthers opened with a win.

Paul Davis caught two touchdowns passes, and Wyatt Madsen and Jaren Leavitt added one apiece for Pahranagat Valley (1-0), which scored 36 unanswered points after falling behind 16-0 in the second quarter.

